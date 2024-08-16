Jokowi claims success in 10-year term | INSIDER





President Joko Jokowi Widodo delivered his State of the Union address on the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence on Friday, August 16, 2024, claiming to have succeeded in developing Indonesia during his two terms in office. “Over the past 10 years, the Indonesian government has been able to build a new foundation and a new civilization, with Indonesia-centered development, relying on

“Cities are built from the outskirts, from the villages and from the most remote areas,” the president said at the parliament complex in Jakarta. He cited that the government has built 366,000 kilometers of village roads, 1.9 million meters of village bridges, 2,700 kilometers of new toll roads, 6,000 kilometers of national roads, 50 new ports and airports, 43 dams and 1.1 million hectares of new irrigation canals. “Thanks to these developments, we have managed to reduce logistics rates from 24% to 14% in 2023. We have been able to strengthen our competitiveness

“We will move from 44th to 27th in 2024. We are able to strengthen our unity through more equal and balanced access,” he stressed. He added that Indonesia's resilience as a nation has been proven by its endurance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, facing climate change and in the face of global geopolitical escalation. “Thank God [Thank God]”We should be grateful that Indonesia has become one of the few countries that have seen a faster recovery or even continued to grow. Our economic growth has been consistent, above 5 percent, while many countries are showing no growth or even slowing down, while parts of eastern Indonesia, such as Papua, have been able to grow by more than 6 percent, and North Maluku by more than 20 percent,” he said. The President added that inflation has also remained under control at around 2-3 percent as many countries have experienced extraordinarily high inflation rates, with some even recording inflation rates above 200 percent. Indonesia, he noted, could reduce the extreme poverty rate from 6.1 percent to 0.8 percent in 2024 and the stunting rate from 37.2 percent to 21.5 percent in 2023. Indonesia could also reduce the unemployment rate from 5.7 percent to 4.8 percent in 2024. Measures to protect the disadvantaged have also brought wide benefits to the population. “A budget of 361 trillion rupiah (US$23 billion) for the Indonesian Health Card over the past 10 years has been used for health services for more than 92 million National Health Insurance Program (JKN) participants per year, from young children to the elderly throughout Indonesia,” Jokowi said. “A budget of 113 trillion rupiah ($7.18 billion) for the Smart Indonesia Card over the past 10 years has been used to help finance the education of more than 20 million students per year, covering students from primary school to high school/vocational school across Indonesia,” he added. In addition, a budget of 225 trillion rupiah ($14.3 billion) has been allocated to the Family Hope program over the past ten years to boost the economy of 10 million disadvantaged families per year. A budget of 60.3 trillion rupiah ($3.8 billion) has been allocated to the Pre-Employment Card program over the past five years to improve the skills of 18.8 million workers in Indonesia. “This is the development we all aim for; development that reaches all levels of society; development that impacts the general public.

“Community; development that creates opportunities to grow together,” he concluded.

