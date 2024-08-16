PR Sreejesh meets PM Narendra Modi with his family, shares heartwarming pictures





Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his family on Thursday, August 15. Notably, PM Modi had arranged a special meeting with the entire Indian contingent of the Paris Olympics on the occasion of Independence Day. Indian medallists in Paris, Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, Aman Sehrawat and the Indian hockey team were present at the Prime Minister's residence along with other athletes. Sharing some glimpses of his meeting, Sreejesh shared pictures of his family with the Prime Minister who was seen blessing his son and daughter. Sreejesh once again played a vital role in the hockey team's magnificent campaign at the Paris Olympics with his numerous saves on the goal post. The 36-year-old retired from the game in fine form as India won their second consecutive bronze medal at the Games by beating Spain by a 2-1 margin. With their collective efforts, the Indian hockey team won back-to-back medals at the Olympics after 52 years and added 13th medal to their Olympic total. PR Sreejesh recreated his iconic Tokyo celebration After the game ends, The legendary goalkeeper was seen extremely emotional as he bowed to the goal post in reverence. He was also spotted celebrating with the entire team in his famous Tokyo Olympics celebration pose after winning the bronze medal match. The veteran bid farewell to the game after representing India in 278 matches in a career spanning over 18 years. The Kerala-born player also had the honour of being India's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the games alongside Manu Bhaker. Meanwhile, star thrower PV Sindhu and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra were not present during the meeting with the Prime Minister. Neeraj travelled to Germany to seek medical advice regarding his long-standing groin injury. In the meantime, the full footage of the athletes' conversation with Prime Minister Modi is expected to be released soon. Published by: Rishabh Beniwal Published on: August 16, 2024

