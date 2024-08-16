Never mentioned, these 4 words appeared in Jokowi's last speech







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered his final state speech today, Friday (16/8/2024).In his final speech, Jokowi uttered some unusual words, including an apology. Unlike last year's speech, where Jokowi talked a lot about politics and told heartfelt stories, this year's state speech was more about achievements. This year marks Jokowi's final period of leadership and today's speech will be his last state address. Based on CNBC Indonesia's research from 2019 to 2024, there were at least four new words used by Jokowi in this state speech. These words are “sorry,” “startup,” “foundry,” and “foreigner.”

He also mentioned Prabowo Subianto for the first time after 2019. In the 2019 state speech, Jokowi specifically called Prabowo a friend. Prabowo is Jokowi's competitor in the 2019 presidential election.

The word “sorry” appeared three times in the state of the nation address when Jokowi demanded an apology from the Indonesian people.

“I and Professor (HC) KH Ma'ruf Amin apologize. We apologize for every heart that may have been disappointed, for every hope that may not have been realized, for every dream that may not have been realized. Once again, we apologize. “This is the best we can achieve for the Indonesian people, for the Indonesian nation and state,” Jokowi said in his State of the Nation Address at the DPR/MPR Building today in Jakarta (16/8/2024). Jokowi also mentioned the word start-up for the first time in his state of the nation address. This word has been conveyed as a form of realization of digitalization. “This coverage will be a good ecosystem to encourage the digitalization of MSMEs and the development of Indonesian start-ups so that they give birth to more and more quality young entrepreneurs in this country,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also mentioned the word “smelter” for the first time this year as evidence of downstream achievements. ““Thank God, to date, a smelter and processing industry for nickel, bauxite and copper have been built, which has created more than 200,000 jobs and increased state revenue by IDR 158 trillion over the past 8 years,” he said. Another new word is “foreign.” Jokowi used this word to describe his investment achievements. “That is why we also took back our assets that for decades were managed by foreign parties, from which foreign parties, such as Freeport, Rokan Block and Newmont, have made great profits for decades. Thank God we can take all of this back,” Jokowi said.

