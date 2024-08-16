Erdogan highlights major progress in fight against terrorism





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony of the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy, which was held at the academy. In his speech, Erdoan highlighted the nation's significant achievements in the fight against terrorism and reiterated Turkey's commitment to national security. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed that the country has achieved significant successes in its decades-long fight against terrorism, particularly targeting the separatist terrorist organization PKK/YPG, which has been committing terrorist acts for 40 years. Recent victory against a high-level terrorist Erdogan said that Turkey's determined efforts have led to historic advances in the fight against the terrorist organization, which poses a constant threat to the country's security. We have achieved historic victories in our fight against the separatist terrorist organization that has plagued our nation for 40 years, Erdogan said. The Turkish president also highlighted a recent victory, noting that a high-ranking terrorist classified as red was brought to justice. Just yesterday, we held a red-listed terrorist accountable for all the massacres he committed. There will be no turning back from now on, he said. Commitment to National Security Erdogan said: “If Turkey can take a courageous and conscientious stance in the world today, it is largely thanks to the security achievements made over the past 22 years.” The president also assured the population that the government would not tolerate any threat to the security and well-being of citizens, whether from criminal organizations, human traffickers, terrorists or urban outlaws. “We will not allow anyone to harm the lives, property or peace of our citizens,” Erdoan promised. We will never tolerate those who target the lives, property and peace of our citizens. Mafia, gangs, human traffickers, terrorists, city bandits, we will not tolerate any of them. We have come a long way in the fight against all forms of crime. The owner of the state is our beloved nation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Call for responsibility and unity In his speech, Erdogan called on the new graduates to retire, saying: “The state belongs to our noble nation. It is your responsibility to stand against those who threaten our future and our unity.”

