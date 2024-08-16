India Inc welcomes PM Modi's reiteration of 'clear policies' to state governments | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, August 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

India Inc on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for state governments to set clearer policies and ensure good governance, law and order to attract investment from global companies. In his speech from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Modi said that the world's top companies are keen to invest in India. “I urge state governments to establish clear policies to attract investors, provide them with assurance of good governance and build their confidence in the law and order situation,” he said. “Each state should engage in healthy competition to attract investors. This competition will attract investment to their states, provide opportunities for local youth and create jobs.”

Deepak Sood, secretary general of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), said the initiative to encourage states to come up with clear policies to attract investment would be a “twin-track approach to accelerate investment-led growth”.

Modi had made a similar statement at a post-budget conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi last month.

Asserting that clearer policies would attract more investors, Modi had said: “In the Niti Aayog meeting, I urged chief ministers to create investor-friendly charters for their states.”

“There should be healthy competition among states to attract investments, and I want every state to participate in this growth. No state should be left behind,” he added.

On Wednesday, Modi said states should adapt their policies “as per global requirements”. He added that currently, around 300,000 institutions are functioning across the country, including state governments, panchayats etc.

“I appeal to these units today: if each of you undertakes even two reforms a year at your level, reforms that directly benefit the common man, I am not asking for much, my friends,” he said.

“Whether it is a panchayat, a state government or any department, just implement two reforms a year and put them into practice. Imagine the impact that could have: around 25-30 lakh reforms a year,” he added.

Sanjiv Puri, president of the CII, called this a “highlight” of the speech.

“His suggestion that even two reforms per year at the sub-national level would be enough to transform the country is quite relevant and in line with the CII's suggestions on governance reforms,” ​​he said.

“The industry is confident that the additional firepower to support India's rise will indeed come from building consensus with states to undertake next-generation reforms, especially in factors of production like land, labour etc., which are the domain of states,” added Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

Modi also said that the quality of products made in India should be of “international” standard and the country should work towards “design in India” for the world. “It will depend on the quality of our production, the quality of our services and the quality of our approach,” he said.

Anish Shah, president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said the body “firmly believes” that India should be seen as a nation of high quality and that “our products should be at par with the best in the world in terms of design, durability and quality of service”.

“It is time for Indian companies to look at the world as a market for their products, and by focusing on research and development, innovation and design across the value chain, we will be able to create global champions from India,” he said.