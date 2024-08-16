Trump owns over $1 million in cryptocurrency and made $300,000 from branded Bibles, financial disclosure shows





Former President Donald Trump owns more than $1 million in cryptocurrency and made $300,000 from branded Bibles, according to a personal financial disclosure form released Thursday.

The branded Bible, listed in the statement as “The Greenwood Bible,” sells for $59.99 and includes a handwritten chorus of the song “God Bless the USA” by country singer Lee Greenwood, according to the branded Bible’s website. A limited-edition copy reportedly bearing Trump’s signature is also available on the website for $1,000.

Trump also owns more than $1 million in cryptocurrency, according to the new filings. He disclosed details of a cryptocurrency wallet and holdings of “virtual Ethereum keys” that he estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Trump's public stance on crypto has changed since he took office, when he declared the digital currency a scam.

He has since adopted a hands-off approach to government, with his campaign touting the building of a crypto army.

The shift came after industry lobbying and signs that promoting cryptocurrency growth was popular among a segment of Trump's base, particularly young men who spend time online.

“And I know a lot of very capable people who are really interested in this world and this market. They’re smart, they’re good people, and they think it’s going to be very beneficial,” Trump said recently during a livestream with streamer Adin Ross, adding that if the U.S. doesn’t get involved in crypto, China will.

In his financial report last year, Trump estimated the value of Truth Social, his social media company, at between $5 million and $25 million. This year he estimated the value of the company, known as Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., at more than $50 million.

It had also reported two trademarks filed in China in the previous disclosure, a number that has grown significantly to more than 100 by NBC News' count in its 2024 disclosure.

After announcing their candidacy, candidates and federal officeholders are required to file annual financial disclosures that typically provide general information about their assets, investments, and income.

