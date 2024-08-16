The plenary meeting listens to the state speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia in 2024

Share this news:

MUARO JAMBI – Acting Regent of Muaro Jambi Drs, Raden Najmi and accompanied by Regional Secretary of Muaro Jambi Budhi Hartono S,. Sos,.MT attending the plenary meeting of Indonesian President Joko Widodo's speech on the occasion of the 79th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia in 2024, at Muaro Jambi DPRD Building.

The Regional People's Representative Council (DPRD) of Muaro Jambi Regency held a plenary meeting with the agenda of listening to the state speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo at the annual session of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) in commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia in 2024, Friday (16/08/24).

The plenary meeting which was held via Zoom meeting at the DPRD plenary meeting room was attended by DPRD Chairman Yuli Setia Bakti, DPRD Deputy Chairman and other board members.

Also present at the plenary meeting were Muaro Jambi Acting Regent Raden Najmi, Forkopimda officials, the Regional Secretary (Sekda) and a number of OPD heads.

The state speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia at the annual session of the MPR RI in commemoration of the 79th anniversary of Indonesian independence was held simultaneously.

This activity started with the 2024 Annual Session of the MPR RI in Commemoration of the 79th Anniversary of Indonesian Independence, chaired by the Chairman of the MPR RI, and then continued with the Joint Session of the DPR-DPD RI chaired by the Chairman of the DPR RI, Puan. Maharani.

President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his State of the Nation Address said that Alhamdulillah, in the last 10 years we have been able to build a new foundation and a new civilization with development that Indonesian santris have built from the periphery, built from the village, built from the outermost areas, so that to date we have built 366,000 km of village roads 1.9 million meters of village bridges 2,700 km of new toll roads 6,000 km of national roads 50 new ports and airports as well as 43 new dams and 1.1 million hectares of new irrigation networks so that we have managed to reduce logistics costs from the previous 24% to 14% in 2023, so that we can increase attractiveness from the 44th rank previously to the 27th rank in 2024.

So that we can strengthen our unity because access is more equal and more just, our resilience as a nation is also proven by our resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the face of climate change and in the face of an increasingly hot world. geopolitics.

Apart from that, a number of issues were discussed, ranging from the global crisis to corruption cases, the development of the IKN and the economic sector. The President also talked about the crisis that is hitting the world. Jokowi said that the world is facing a multidimensional crisis.

Vocational primary and secondary schools throughout Indonesia A budget of Rp 225 trillion for the 10-year Family Hope Program was used to improve the economy A budget of approximately Rp 25 trillion for the 10-year Family Hope Program was used to improve the economy by approximately 10 years million disadvantaged families per year and Rp 60.3 trillion. Indonesia's land budget is a development that we demand together, a development that reaches all levels of society, a development that impacts external communities, and a development that opens up opportunities for growth together.

Jokowi added that the government encourages investment and exports and encourages job creation for the Indonesian people by facilitating licenses and tax breaks.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Muaro Jambi Regency DPRD Yuli Setia Bakti said that as is known, every August, the Indonesian government and all levels of society throughout the country will remember and celebrate the anniversary of the proclamation of independence of the Republic of Indonesia.

It was announced that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, would deliver two speeches. The first speech was delivered at the 2024 MPR RI Annual Session and the 2024 DPR RI and DPD RI Joint Session.

“The second speech comes in the context of the transmission of the government's statement on the APBN Bill for the financial year 2024,” he said.

Apart from that, continued the PDI P politician, it is a special spirit for all levels of society across the country to remember and celebrate the anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Indonesia.

He hoped that the momentum of this independence celebration would not only be celebrated in a purely ceremonial manner, but could further strengthen the spirit of nationalism and the spirit of unity, especially as the democratic political year of general elections approaches.

“Let us strengthen each other and build the country we love in a better direction, as envisioned by the nation's founding fathers,” he said.