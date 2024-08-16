Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on Indian gaming talent to become global leaders | News

With 442 million gamers, India is the second-largest video game market in the world, behind China. However, the country's esports ecosystem lacks major titles. The gaming industry in India is currently valued at around $3.1 billion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech holds special significance for game developers in the country. “I see a big market emerging in the gaming space, but even today, the gaming world has a big impact abroad in terms of game production and revenue. India has a great legacy in this space and we can bring a lot of new talent to the gaming world,” the Prime Minister said.

Several analysts and video game companies agree with the Prime Minister's comments.

According to Anuraag Saxena, director general of industry body E-Gaming Federation (EGF), India holds about 40% of global gaming, capturing less than 1% of gaming revenue.

We need to build a stronger talent and skill base. Training is an integral part of India's AVGC policy. Premier institutes like IIMs and IITs should now look at curricula and pedagogies that are oriented towards future skills, rather than skills of the past, he said.

After years of working for US-based studios and other big global names, Indian game studios are finally taking steps to create their own Indian AAA games/titles – a classification that refers to big-budget, high-profile games typically distributed and produced by major publishers.

Popular AAA games include titles like Minecraft, GTA 5, Call of Duty, and Fortnite, among others.

“The idea is that manufacturing products in India and selling them globally is extremely lucrative. This export has been around for a long time, but unfortunately, real-money gaming has taken up most of the interest in India. But there are a few purist studios that are still pursuing this idea of ​​export, and we are one of them,” said Alok Kejriwal, co-founder and CEO of Games2win, a company that develops casual mobile games.

Pune-based SuperGaming is another studio working on a big-budget title. The company recently launched the beta version of its battle royale game Indus Battle Royale on Google Play for Android users, garnering 12 million pre-registrations.

Similarly, Mayhem Studios, a game developer backed by the Mobile Premier League (MPL), announced the launch of the closed beta of its battle royale game Underworld Gang Wars (UGW) earlier this year.

Other emerging studios, such as LightFury Games, a promising new gaming startup that recently secured $8.5 million in funding, are also working on producing AAA titles.

The market is largely dominated by foreign titles due to the lack of local games. The Indian government’s recent push for local game development is a crucial step towards bridging this gap, said Shiva Nandy, founder and CEO of esports company Skyesports.

The Indian gaming industry is expected to grow to $8.92 billion in the next five years, according to a recent report by Grant Thornton Bharat and the E-Gaming Federation.

The other reason why the video games sector was mentioned in the Prime Minister's speech is its potential for job creation. There are approximately 15,000 game developers and programmers in the country, and the industry continues to play a vital role in job creation.

The workforce growth in the gaming industry has increased 20x between 2018 and 2023, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 97.56% over the same period, according to a report by Primus Partners.

“We believe that online gaming will be the cornerstone of a $1 trillion digital economy. In the coming years, we expect to see many more Indian developers embarking on Make in India for the world. This vision aligns with the government’s broader goals of fostering innovation, creating employment opportunities and positioning India as a leader in the global digital landscape,” said Roland Landers, CEO of industry body All India Gaming Federation.