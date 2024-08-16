Trump's fury over Harris' switch to Biden increasingly fuels his campaign





CNN —

Deep into his press conference Thursday, former President Donald Trump spoke a truth that explains everything: “I’m very angry with her.”

He was referring to Vice President Kamala Harris, whose late entry into the general election race left him bitter, disoriented and grieving the loss of the previous campaign, the one he was winning against President Joe Biden.

Trump's confusion was laid bare in a stream of consciousness speech full of self-pity and rage delivered at his New Jersey golf club that raised serious questions about the future trajectory of his quest to return to power.

The former president entered the Oval Office in 2016, when his often wild soliloquies, which broke all the rules of decorum and politics, enchanted rank-and-file Republican voters looking for an anti-establishment revolution. But eight years later, the now-familiar gesture is starting to tire, a reality that is underscored now that Trump faces a new campaign against a younger, more energetic opponent rather than a new campaign against the 81-year-old Biden. The former president is driving his strategists crazy by refusing to stay focused on issues like the economy that could help him prevail in November. He continues to miss opportunities to highlight Harris’ vulnerabilities, allowing the vice president to bolster her campaign and erase Biden’s poll deficits.

Nearly every Trump event now feels like an attempt at damage control from a previous event that went off the rails. Thursday’s press conference was a replay of Wednesday’s trip to North Carolina, when the former president mocked his own advisers for asking him to deliver an intellectual speech on the economy and instead went his own way, focusing on insults at his opponent.

Trump’s team did its best for him on Thursday. Someone went to a local supermarket and stocked up on groceries, including Cheerios, coffee cans and ketchup, and provided Trump with charts showing the high cost of goods in the Biden era. But their boss didn’t even finish his first point before launching into an angry aside, falsely accusing Democrats of acting illegally in replacing Biden with Harris. It was a power play by those who wanted him out, and they didn’t do it the way, not the way they were supposed to. $129 more for energy and $241 more. That’s all per month in rent, Trump said, combining two thoughts in his fury.

As if trying to stay on track, the former president occasionally traced the text of his remarks in a binder with his finger. But the arguments in his head and the text on the paper diverged again. We have wars breaking out in the Middle East. We have the horrible war raging with Ukraine and Russia. All of these things would never have happened if I were president. They would never have happened, never, and they have not happened. Since Harris took office, car insurance has gone up 55 percent, Trump said, in another dizzying change of direction. As his remarks stretched into a second hour, a squadron of flies gathered, likely attracted by several packages of breakfast sausages sweating in the summer heat. The bizarre spectacle only served to accentuate the incongruity of using Trump's private golf club as the backdrop for an event meant to illustrate the suffering of millions of Americans at supermarket checkout lines.

The former president grew irritated when asked about the advice of leading Republicans, including his former primary opponent Nikki Haley, to stop attacking Harris personally and focus on issues that matter to many voters. Trump also appeared almost hurt by the mockery of Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“As far as personal attacks, I’m very angry at her because of what she’s done to the country. I’m very angry at her because she’s used the justice system as a weapon against me and other people — very angry at her,” Trump said. “I think I have a right to engage in personal attacks. I don’t have a lot of respect for her. I don’t have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she’s going to be a terrible president.”

The former president still has millions of devoted supporters. And he’s still within a whisker of pulling off one of the most spectacular comebacks in American politics and becoming only the second defeated president to return to office. And if his outrageous behavior is precisely why many of his supporters love him, he risks further alienating moderate voters in key suburban states who cost him the 2020 election and who will be crucial in what’s shaping up to be a close contest.

Trump's twisted rhetoric throughout his press conference eloquently expressed the utter rage that has been evident in every public appearance since Biden dropped out of the race, and Harris transformed it with large, enthusiastic rallies and huge crowds.

After Biden was effectively eliminated from the race following a disastrous debate performance that validated voters' fears about his acuity and ability to serve a second term, Trump's inability to focus raises questions about his own fitness to return to power.

Donald Trump is not the Donald Trump of 2016, he seems slowed down, he seems wandering, he seems lacking in energy and he's really struggling to get his message across, said former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin, who broke with the ex-president after he refused to accept his 2020 defeat. He's someone who's not at the level he once was and that might have worked when he was up against Joe Biden, the contrast made him appear stronger and more dynamic at times. It doesn't work against Kamala Harris who is the younger candidate and the one with the most energy, she said on CNN's AC360.

Scott Jennings, a CNN political commentator who worked in the White House under George W. Bush, agreed with Trump's impulse when he talked about the high food prices that are plaguing many Americans. But he told Anderson Cooper that Trump went off on a very different path during his press conference. He's the only one who can make the decision to focus and stay focused, it's really on his shoulders because he's the star of the show. Jennings added that Trump is going to have to decide how comfortable he is with that for the rest of the election.

The former president, however, shows no sign that he is willing to listen to the advice, telling reporters: “Now you will say he ranted and raved. I am a very calm person, believe it or not.”

But proving otherwise, Trump went down multiple rabbit holes Thursday, venting about Hillary Clinton’s emails as if he had been transported back to the 2016 election, recounting bizarre conversations with people calling him “sir,” musing on the bird graveyards he claims are caused by wind farms, praising his own excellent relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and fulminating against prosecutors who have accused him of seeking to overturn the 2020 election and hoarding classified documents.

Harris' campaign has relished the spectacle of Trump's near-daily meltdowns. After the New Jersey appearance, the vice presidential team issued what appeared to be a statement on Trump.

Biden’s eclipse by Harris’ campaign was on full display Thursday when the president and vice president appeared at a joint official event for the first time since he shelved his reelection bid. Harris led pro-Biden cheers in suburban Maryland as the two men highlighted a landmark deal with major pharmaceutical companies that will lower the cost of some medications for seniors. “It is my eternal honor and a tremendous, tremendous, tremendous, tremendous, tremendous, I have to tell you, to serve this most extraordinary human being, this most extraordinary American and leader, our president, Joe Biden,” she said.

Biden appeared moved by the reception and said Harris would make a great president. The event underscored how the vice president is seeking to share credit for some of the Biden administration’s greatest successes while also seeking to thwart Trump’s efforts to tie her to policies that have helped fuel inflation and exploit the economic frustration of many American workers.

On Friday, the vice president is scheduled to deliver an economic speech in North Carolina that will be seen as a response to the former president’s remarks in the swing state on Wednesday. She is expected to propose new restrictions to counter what she sees as price gouging by retail giants and a plan to lower housing costs, including $25,000 down payment assistance for first-time buyers. The theme of the new plans appears to be a populist effort to portray Harris as a longtime champion of Americans working against powerful corporate interests. As the vice president and former prosecutor and senator said in highlighting the drug deal: “My entire career, I’ve worked to hold bad actors accountable and to lower the cost of prescription drugs.”

But the mechanics of Harris’s plan will be controversial. Her critics already accuse her of supporting the kind of price controls that have often worked poorly elsewhere. Trump has ample scope to make effective arguments against his new opponent. Yet a former president who always believed he was his best defender now seems to lack the coherence to do so.

I have to do it my way, Trump said Thursday.

