The woman behind Keir Starmer's rise in the UK and why she's most feared

Sue Gray, one of Britain's most senior officials, has led the party's preparations for British Labour leader Keir Starmer's election. Now that Starmer is prime minister, Gray is one of the central figures charged with delivering the changes to Britain that he promised on his way to power.

According to a report, Gray, who has devoted much of her career to Britain's nonpartisan civil service, taking on a series of influential roles in Whitehall including the much-discussed role involving the investigation into former prime minister Boris Johnson's behaviour during the Partygate scandal that ultimately led to his resignation, is well-versed in the levers of the government machine but has long proven herself a divisive figure.

"Sues had her fans when she was a civil servant, and she had people who didn't like her, either personally or because they had crossed swords with her," quoted a senior Whitehall official who worked closely with Gray.

To put it more bluntly, a former Conservative special adviser said that she made many enemies, both on the official and political side

“She knows how the system works, that's why she was hired, but she's made a lot of enemies, both on the official and political side, so she's going to have a huge fight on her hands,” said the former Conservative special adviser.

Visible signs of division

According to The Mail On Sunday, Gray was accused of restricting access to the prime minister, including blocking officials who tried to brief Starmer on intelligence.

However, Downing Street dismissed the allegations as “rumours from people who don't know what they're talking about”.

Labour staffers have privately complained that Gray has delayed appointments of ministers and special advisers, many of whom require his personal approval, the newspaper reported.

Concerns were raised when her son, Liam Conlon, was given an unpaid position at the Department for Transport shortly after he was elected to parliament in July. Labour denied she had any significant influence over the appointments, the report added.

It's not a question of who she likes, but rather who she appreciates. A senior Whitehall official said: "She doesn't suffer fools gladly. She never has," the official added.

Gray's formidable reputation at Westminster was cemented during her tenure as the civil service's ethics chief, where she made career-changing judgments on the conduct of ministers and civil servants.

Her status has become almost mythical. Former Liberal Democrat minister David Laws recounted in his memoirs of the 2010-15 government that Cabinet Office minister Oliver Letwin had wryly noted that “our great United Kingdom is in fact entirely run by a lady called Sue Gray”.

“Unless she says yes, nothing happens. Cabinet reshuffles, ministerial reorganisations, all that depends on Sue Gray,” Letwin said. “Nothing happens in Whitehall without Sue Gray's consent.”

Getting things done versus flashpoint for controversy

According to reports, many people who have worked with Gray praise her for moving things forward.

"She's very efficient. Once she knows what she wants to do, you don't stand in her way," said a senior Whitehall official. "Because she is very effective at getting things done, she has good judgment and she is a good networker, that means she can get things done."

“She is very different and very motivated, that's why everyone is fascinated by her,” they added. “She never takes a vacation.”

However, many are unhappy with the way it operates, arguing that it places itself at the centre of decision-making, creating obstacles and becoming a flashpoint for controversy, particularly over labour disputes.

“The question with Sue is what does she want?” asked one Labour MP, speaking on condition of anonymity to be frank about Gray. “Does she want to delegate and appoint good people to make the government work effectively, or does she want everything to go through her?”

"What's interesting about Sue is that she's not a political person," quoted a Whitehall official.

“It's about power, control and making things happen. She's the bureaucrat's bureaucracy.”

Bitter opponent

According to reports, Simon Case, the current head of the civil service, is not a fan of Sue Gray.

Case, the Cabinet Secretary, blocked Gray's appointment as head of the Northern Ireland civil service in 2020 and also prevented her from becoming the most senior civil servant at the Department of Trade and Business in 2023. Later that year, as Gray resigned to join the Labour Party, Case recommended delaying her new role for as long as possible.

Case is expected to resign soon due to ill health, opening the door for Gray to potentially reshape the civil service next year. Labour's recent victory has raised hopes of a better relationship between ministers and civil servants, in contrast to the conflicts of previous Conservative governments. The civil service, once derisively dubbed "the stain", now feels a deep sense of relief, quoted a Whitehall official who spoke anonymously.

However, this warmth may not last.

Jack Worlidge, a former Conservative special adviser, said that as the government's term progresses, challenges and strained relationships are inevitable. Another former adviser noted that entrenched habits in the civil service could hamper Labor's efforts.

Gray, known as a disruptor, could face significant challenges in transforming government operations.

Reflecting on her past, she admitted: “I think people might have thought I was maybe too much of a protester or too disruptive. I'm both. Maybe I'd make too many changes.”

Like Dominic Cummings, who has criticised civil servant resistance, Gray may face obstacles from civil servants reluctant to change. There are also internal tensions within the Labour party, with some staff feeling marginalised or dissatisfied with their new roles, according to reports.

Overall, Gray's tenure could be marked by resistance from the civil service and her own party, which means she faces a difficult path. As the Whitehall official put it, “she had a lot of protection as a civil servant, but she doesn't have any now.”

