Jokowi looks back on ten years as president in final state address





Jakarta:In his latest state of the nation address on Friday, marking Indonesia's 79th independence anniversary, President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, reflected on his decade-long presidency and the five-year term of Vice President Professor KH Maruf Amin. Jokowi reviewed the achievements made during his term, including the construction of 366,000 kilometers of village roads, 1.9 million meters of village bridges, 2,700 kilometers of new toll roads, 50 new ports and airports, 43 dams and 1.1 million hectares of new irrigation canals. “Thanks to these developments, we have managed to reduce logistics rates from 24 percent to 14 percent in 2023. We have been able to strengthen our competitive advantage from 44th to 27th in 2024,” he said at the annual session of the People's Consultative Assembly and the joint session of the House of Representatives in parliament. Jokowi reported economic progress, with inflation maintained between 2 and 3 percent, extreme poverty reduced from 6.1 percent to 0.8 percent and the stunting rate reduced from 37.2 percent to 21.5 percent. He praised social protection programs that help millions with health insurance and education, and highlighted progress in domestic raw materials processing, resource management and green energy. He also noted legislative reforms, including a new penal code and laws addressing sexual violence. “We should be grateful that after 79 years of independence, we finally have a new Penal Code, as part of an effort to modernize Indonesia's legal system, as well as a Job Creation Law that revises 80 laws and 1,200 articles in an effort to deregulate overlapping regulations,” he said. Jokowi also acknowledged the challenges and shortcomings of his ten-year administration, apologizing for any unmet expectations. “Ten years is not a long enough period to solve all the problems of our country. I may have made mistakes in some of the measures I have taken and it is very possible that I have made many mistakes,” he said. He expressed confidence in the country's future under the leadership of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who will take office on October 20, 2024, and wished continued success and guidance to Indonesia as it moves towards realizing the vision of Golden Indonesia 2045.

