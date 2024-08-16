Another type of Trump is presented





The pork sausage was a sign that this was going to be different. Or at least, that it was supposed to be.

Like a grocery store clerk at a concession stand, Donald Trump stood framed by the everyday items of an American shopping cart.

Oatmeal for breakfast. Bread. Butter. Sausage.

In a prepared 45-minute speech at Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, his remarks appeared intended to signal a change from the usual personal attacks on his opponent.

Reading from a piece of paper – a departure in itself from his usually free-form style – it was more an attempt to focus on the politics and, rather like the ground coffee beans that remained in the shot throughout, on the granular details as well.

The former president listed a series of what he called price increases under the current administration. Flour went up 38 percent, he said. Eggs, 46 percent.

Of course, he questioned Kamala Harris' love for her country, doubted her intelligence and repeatedly accused her of being a “communist.”

But compared to what came before, this message was far less loaded with insults, and that must have pleased at least a few prominent Republican figures.

Concerns in Republican circles about Trump's difficulty adjusting to the challenge presented by Ms. Harris have grown since she took over as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

President Trump's winning formula is very clear, Kellyanne Conway, a former Trump campaign manager and close adviser, recently told Fox News.

There is less insulting and more insight.

Others also winced when Trump attacked Ms. Harris over her racial identity or made bizarre claims that she was involved in a deep-fake fraud about the size of the crowds at his rallies.

“It’s so stupid,” said Megyn Kelly, the conservative commentator and former Fox News anchor, in response to the latest tactic on her radio show.

Just focus on that damn border!

It is advice, it must be said, that he does not have too much trouble following.

Although his remarks began with a promise to focus on some important facts and very substantial truths, as so often happens, they more than forced the definition of both.

He claimed, once again, that some countries were emptying their prisons and insane asylums to flood the United States with illegal migrants, although there is no data on the prison histories of migrants crossing the border or their mental health status.

And he repeated without any evidence and contrary to government data that 100% of new jobs went to migrants, while regurgitating false claims about his victory in the 2020 election.

But for Republicans who wanted to see a new approach to countering the troubling polling data, meticulous accuracy was probably not at the top of their list of demands from their candidate.

Even this list of increasingly high supermarket prices, which Trump has called the Kamala price hikes, seems to raise a number of questions.

Reuters, for example, pointed out that prices for bread and coffee have actually fallen over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly consumer price index.

But that’s not really the point. Whether or not that’s true, Trump has tried to speak to voters on the issues that matter, and many are still feeling the effects of high inflation under Biden.

And since Harris has yet to give a formal media interview, he has been working hard to land some blows on her record, particularly on remarks she made in 2020 during widespread protests against police reform, where she appeared supportive of calls to cut spending on police.

He also claimed, with some merit, that she stole his promise to end the tip tax on service industries in the United States, complaining that it would have been nice if she had seen fit to give him credit.

The big question, of course, is whether Trump himself can stay true to his message and stick to these kinds of talking points.

For much of the press conference, he remained true to himself, delivering long diatribes about the mechanics of electric trucks, promising to increase oil extraction and at one point declaring that he was a big fan of electric.

But something was missing, a bit like a man from the meat marketing board being forced to give a lecture on the health benefits of carrots.

One could not help but think that none of this suited a politician whose entire political strategy has so often been fuelled by invective.

Opening the floor to questions from journalists, he was asked whether he was indeed giving up vitriolic attacks on his opponents.

They are not nice to me, he said.

I think I'm entitled to personal attacks.

