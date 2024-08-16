Vietnamese president's visit aims to further consolidate political trust: Chinese ambassador

“With the upcoming visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of the Republic of Vietnam T Lm, China hopes to continue to carry forward the China-Vietnam traditional friendship, further consolidate bilateral political trust and promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future which is of strategic significance,” said Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo.

The ambassador gave an interview to the press before General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President T Lm and his wife pay a state visit to China from August 18 to 20 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife.

According to the ambassador, Party general secretary and President Xi Jinping will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart during his visit, and Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning will also hold meetings with the Vietnamese leader.

Party General Secretary and President Lm is expected to visit a number of Chinese places where President H Ch Minh carried out revolutionary activities, and meet with friendship associations, scholars and intellectuals from Vietnam and China.

Xiong stressed that this is the first overseas visit of Party General Secretary and President Lm since his election as the head of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The visit also follows the highly successful state visit to Vietnam in 2023 by Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping.

The visit demonstrates the great importance that Secretary General and President Lm attaches to the development of ties between the two Parties and countries, and demonstrates the priority in the diplomatic policy and foreign relations of each country, the ambassador said.

He said the Chinese side hopes the Vietnamese leader's visit will carry forward the traditional China-Vietnam friendship, further consolidate bilateral political trust and promote the building of a strategically important China-Vietnam community with a shared future. The two countries will jointly follow their respective paths toward socialism and modernization with distinct characteristics, jointly advancing the world socialist cause and contributing to regional and world peace, stability and development.

Vietnam is reviewing 40 years of implementing the cause of renewal and drafting documents for the 14th National Party Congress, he noted, adding that General Secretary and President Lm chaired an important meeting of standing members of the subcommittee tasked with drafting documents for the 14th Congress on August 13. Therefore, the visit also provides an opportunity for the two sides to exchange experience in Party building and national governance, the diplomat said.

Noting that China and Vietnam are striving to implement the common understandings reached by senior leaders of the two parties and the joint statement issued during General Secretary and President Xi's visit to Vietnam last year, Ambassador Xiong said the building of the strategically important China-Vietnam community with a shared future has taken good first steps.

In terms of political relations, the two sides have maintained close exchanges and contacts between senior leaders of the two parties and two countries, he said, adding that during his lifetime, the late General Secretary Nguyn Ph Trng maintained strategic and close exchanges with the General Secretary and President Xi through flexible forms.

Ambassador Xiong also recalled the successful visit to China by then-President of the Vietnamese National Assembly in April, and noted that Prime Minister Phm Minh Chnh attended the annual meeting of the new champions of the World Economic Forum in China for the second time. In Beijing, Prime Minister Chnh met with General Secretary and President Xi and other senior Chinese leaders. These meetings yielded good results, he noted.

In addition, leaders of Vietnamese and Chinese Party agencies, ministries and localities have also conducted effective visits and meetings, he said.

In security and defense, bilateral cooperation has become increasingly important. In April, the two armies successfully held the eighth friendly border defense exchange. New Chinese Minister of National Defense Dong Jun held fruitful talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Vn Giang.

A hotline has been established between the Vietnam People's Navy and the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army of China. At the same time, visits of military ships and exchanges between young officers of the two countries have taken place, the ambassador said, affirming that very positive progress has been made in defense and security cooperation between the two countries.

Bilateral economic and trade relations have maintained strong growth momentum. The ambassador cited Chinese statistics showing that in the first seven months of this year, bilateral trade reached $145 billion, up 21 percent year on year.

Between January and July, Vietnam exported $2.1 billion worth of fruits and vegetables to China. Durian exports to China increased by 46 percent year-on-year to $1.22 billion, accounting for 92.4 percent of Vietnam's total exports of the fruit.

The two sides are speeding up the signing and finalization of procedures for Vietnam's frozen durians and fresh coconut to enter China, he said, expressing his belief that after the completion of the procedures, Vietnam's export revenue from agricultural products to China will further increase.

In terms of investment, in early August, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu paid an official visit to Vietnam. Hong Kong (China)'s investment in Vietnam amounted to $2.19 billion in the first seven months of this year, ranking second among foreign investors in Vietnam. The ambassador said that the Chinese mainland also invested $1.64 billion in Vietnam during the period, ranking fourth, adding that however, in terms of the number of new projects, the Chinese mainland ranked first.

In terms of tourism, more than 2.1 million Chinese visitors visited Vietnam in the first seven months of this year, making China Vietnam's second largest tourism market.

The ambassador stressed that the two sides have worked hard together to realize the 2023 joint declaration on the six major goals and cooperation directions, promoting collaboration in all fields and achieving positive results.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-China land boundary treaty and the 15th anniversary of the signing of the three legal documents on the Vietnam-China land boundary.

Xiong said the signing of the treaty helped comprehensively and legally resolve the land boundary demarcation issue between the two countries, demonstrating the unswerving will and determination of both sides to work for peace, friendship and cooperation. The event has become a successful model of how the two sides, through friendly consultations, have resolved boundary issues, greatly enhanced mutual trust in dialogue and effectively resolved differences on other boundary and maritime issues.

Thanks to the effective implementation of the treaty, the people of the two countries living along the common border have stabilized their living conditions, coexisted harmoniously and established close ties. The China-Vietnam border has become one of the most peaceful, stable and harmonious border areas in the world, with vibrant trade exchanges and people-to-people interactions, Xiong said.

The diplomat recalled that General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyn Ph Trng visited the Hu Ngh (Friendship) – Youyi Guan International Border Crossing in August 2023, during which the leader stressed that there is only one border area in the world whose border crossing is named after the two words Hu Ngh, making it unique in the world. This vividly reflects the friendly exchanges in the border area between the two countries, he said, adding that it is a peaceful and safe border area that both countries can truly be proud of.

As 2025 will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam, Xiong said the two countries should continue to resolutely implement the strategic directions set by senior leaders of the two parties, persist in the political guidance provided by the two-party relations for the two countries, support each other in pursuing the path of socialism suited to each country's situation, and work together to further promote and deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build a community with a shared future between Vietnam and China, which is of strategic significance.

The two countries should persist in their cooperation in all areas, because in the coming times there are more opportunities for bilateral cooperation than challenges, the diplomat noted.

The two countries should work together to maintain a peaceful and stable environment to create favorable conditions for each country's development, he said, believing that both nations cherish justice, fairness and correctness based on the principles of international law, equality and mutual benefit.

The 2023 Joint Statement outlines the “six major goals” including better management and settlement of disputes. Therefore, the two nations should adhere to the common understandings reached by senior leaders of the two parties and two countries, under which the two sides should continue consultation and persistent dialogue to control and resolve disputes, and prevent disputes from affecting the overall relationship, dispersing the efforts of both sides or hurting the feelings of the people of the two nations, the ambassador said.