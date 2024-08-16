LahatOnline » Lahat DPRD Holds Plenary Meeting to Listen to President Joko Widodo's State of the Nation Address





Lahat DPRD Holds Plenary Meeting to Listen to President Joko Widodo's State of the Nation Address

Friday, August 16, 2024, 2:36 p.m.

106 Lahatonline.com, Lahat – The Regional People's Representative Council (DPRD) of Lahat Regency, South Sumatra province held a 2024 plenary session via live broadcast on television media, Friday (16/8/2024). The plenary meeting was chaired directly by the Chairman of the DPRD of the regency of Lahat Fitrizal Homizi, ST.M.Si.MM accompanied by a number of leaders of the DPRD in the presence of the acting regent (Pj) of Lahat Imam Pasli, S.STP. M.Si, Forkopimda, leaders of the regional organizations of apparatuses and elements Forkopimcam. President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo delivered two speeches at Nusantara MPR/DPR/DPD RI Building, Senayan, Jakarta. President Jokowi's first speech was delivered at the annual session of the MPR RI and the joint session of the DPR RI and DPD RI which was scheduled to start around 09:00 WIB. The session was opened by the Chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, Bambang Soesatyo, and continued with the introductory speech of the joint session by the Chairman of the Indonesian People's Representative Council, Puan Maharani. On this occasion, President Jokowi presented a report on the performance of state institutions and a state speech on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia. In addition, at 13:00 WIB, the Lahat DPRD held another plenary session to hear President Jokowi deliver his second speech at the opening plenary session of the DPR RI Session I period for the 2024-2025 session year. This speech focuses on the presentation of the draft law (RUU) concerning the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) for the financial year 2025, as well as the financial notes and other supporting documents. Days









