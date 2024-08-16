What should Starmer do about monkeypox?





The government faces a dilemma. Given that Keir Starmer and his Labour colleagues condemned the previous Conservative administration for failing to lock down the country early enough to combat Covid, what will they do now about the new strain of monkeypox (or mpox, as we are now supposed to call it)? Come on, now is the time to act, as 548 people have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the first case has reached Sweden, and the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency. So what are you going to do? Ban travel from the DRC? Quarantine everyone who has traveled to other parts of sub-Saharan Africa in recent months? Close swimming pools, ban contact sports, ban sex and all physical intimacy outside marriage (which would be the equivalent of banning household mixing in the case of an airborne disease like Covid) or face 10,000 fines? Most popular Gavin Mortimer

Why there is no two-speed police in France I do not see the government rushing to take any of these measures, and for good reason. It would almost certainly be an overreaction. It would undermine civil rights and discriminate against a section of the African population who would find themselves imprisoned and rejected because of the fear of harsh government measures. Once the emergency is over, as it almost certainly will be, Britain would end up looking a bit ridiculous, and it would have also done itself considerable economic harm. And this is exactly the same situation that Boris Johnson’s government found itself in in the early months of 2020, regardless of the claims of those who choose to be wise in hindsight. A new virus was circulating in China. It was unlikely to spread significantly, because new viruses rarely do. Yet there was, admittedly, an opportunity for the government to get ahead of the game, ban all travel from China, prevent all social gatherings and close the schools. This is unlikely to have had much long-term effect, because Covid was destined to become endemic and would have eventually arrived on British shores anyway. But no one knew at the time how the pandemic would unfold. One thing is for sure, though. If monkeypox breaks out in Britain and starts killing people here, then nothing the Starmer government has done will seem right. Photos of Keir Starmer shaking hands with people will be used to demonstrate his recklessness. The government is damned either way, whether it considers monkeypox a serious threat or not. The honest thing would be to admit that the same was true of Boris Johnson with Covid in 2020. When it comes to infectious disease outbreaks, all governments are fishing in the dark. There is a difference between monkeypox and Covid: we already have a vaccine. Ordering a large number of doses and launching a vaccination programme for the entire British population would most likely be a waste of time and money. But then again, what if the disease started to take its toll in Britain? How would Starmer explain his inaction at the ensuing inquiry? I do not envy those in power, who have to make these decisions.

