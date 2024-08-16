Australia, US consider joint production of hypersonic missile, US lawmaker says

Joint production of hypersonic missiles by Australia and the United States could reduce pressure on the US defence industrial base and strengthen deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region, US Republican lawmaker Michael McCaul said in Sydney on Friday.

In an interview, the chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee said Australia's advanced weapons manufacturing provided an example of how simplifying the licensing system for sensitive US defence technologies and exempting 70 per cent of defence exports to Australia from licensing from September 1 would help the US compete with China in developing advanced weapons.

Hypersonic missiles, which travel through the upper atmosphere more than five times faster than sound, were tested by China in 2021, sparking a technology race with the United States. Their recent use by Russia in the war in Ukraine has raised concerns among NATO members.

A Chinese hypersonic weapon “could hit Australia in minutes and Australia can't stop it right now. So we have to catch up,” McCaul said.

“I was in a hypersonic company just yesterday and we want to move towards co-production,” he added.

“It's already started and that's what's exciting and it will help relieve the stress that we're seeing on the defense industrial base,” he added.

Australia is testing a hypersonic attack cruise missile (HACM) with the United States in what it will consider its first such weapon for fighter jets, the two countries' defence and foreign ministers said after talks last week.

McCaul said his visit focused on the AUKUS partnership with the United States and Britain to transfer nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, as well as developing other advanced defense technologies.

The AUKUS alliance is an example of a US ally spending more on its own defence, he said, when asked whether a re-elected Donald Trump would continue to support an increasing US defence posture in Australia and the sale of US nuclear submarines over the next decade.

AUKUS negotiations began under Trump's Republican presidency, he added.

“I think there will be strong support for that,” he said.

The rotations of US nuclear submarines via Australia under AUKUS are a deterrent in the region, where the Philippines is under pressure from China in the South China Sea, he said after visiting the Philippines.

“President Xi, I think, fears this alliance more than anything else because he knows what it means – it means nuclear submarines are going to be running, but also these innovative technologies that we have,” he added, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In Beijing this week, China's Foreign Ministry said AUKUS “harms efforts” to maintain peace and security in the region and exacerbates the arms race.