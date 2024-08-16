Jokowi highlights Indonesia-centric growth, bigger global role





(August 16): Indonesian President Joko Widodo touted his success in achieving steady economic growth, reducing poverty and boosting the country's global standing in his latest state-of-the-nation address, while apologizing for unmet goals he will leave to his successor.

Jokowi, as the president is better known, said he had laid the foundation for Indonesia-centric development that includes boosting onshore processing of critical minerals, which has attracted investment and created more than 200,000 jobs. “Although many countries sue us, oppose us and even try to thwart us, we, as a sovereign nation, as a great nation, remain determined and even continue to move forward,” said Jokowi, who will step down at the end of October after serving the maximum two five-year presidential terms. Indonesia has maintained stable economic growth of around 5 percent, stabilized inflation at around 2-3 percent and reduced extreme poverty, he said. Unemployment and the rate of developmental delay among children have also decreased, he added. Jokowi's tenure has been characterized by significant improvements in the country's investment climate and steady improvements in the country's competitiveness in foreign direct investment (FDI), said Douglas Ramage, managing director of BowerGroupAsia Indonesia, a strategic consultancy. Although FDI has been growing steadily, largely thanks to regulatory fixes and the removal of previous restrictions on the sectors that foreign investors could own or operate in the country, it has struggled to generate significant investment in the manufacturing sector, he said. Jokowi has been accused by some of effectively interfering in the recent presidential election by allowing his 36-year-old son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka (pictured), to be the running mate of Prabowo Subianto, who won the February election. Jokowi has emphasized his efforts to position Indonesia as a voice for the Global South, the group of developing countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa, most of which were colonized for their natural resources. One of the key policies he has introduced is offshoring, which began with processing critical minerals such as nickel on-site instead of exporting them raw, a shift that has attracted large-scale investment, including from China. Southeast Asia's largest economy is now trying to use that model by processing everything from copper to fish locally, while urging other emerging markets to follow suit. In his speech on Friday, Joko Widodo reiterated the need to expand downstream production to agricultural products. In doing so, the Jokowi administration seeks to develop a resilient supply chain, a move that countries in the Global South must emulate to avoid being caught in trade turbulence resulting from supply difficulties and the rivalry between the United States and China. The benchmark stock index held on to its 0.5 percent gain after the speech, poised to close at a new record, while the rupee was down 0.2 percent, in line with Asian currencies. A soft-spoken former furniture maker and Metallica fan who became Jakarta governor before running for president, Jokowi was a political outsider who pledged to reform a system dominated by family dynasties and military elites. He leaves power after a tenure that has been criticized for irregularities, failing to deliver GDP growth of around 7% as promised when he took office in 2014, even though the economy has been crippled by the global pandemic. Critics say he has failed to deliver on promises that he could bring greater change to Indonesia by rooting out corruption and reducing cronyism and the dynastic politics that have long characterized the country's political landscape. “Ten years is not a long enough period to solve all the problems of our nation,” Jokowi said. “I would like to apologize to everyone who feels disappointed, for every hope that has not come true, for every dream that has not come true.” The country's governance record has deteriorated under his watch. Last year, Indonesia ranked 115th out of 180 countries in Transparency International's corruption perception index, worse than when he took office. His decision to place the anti-corruption body under the president's watch has reduced the agency's independence. Activists have also accused Jokowi of eroding the country’s democracy. His government has adopted a strict penal code that has been criticized as an attempt to stifle free speech and curb dissent. Some segments of the public have accused Jokowi of effectively interfering in the recent presidential election by allowing his 36-year-old son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to be the running mate of Prabowo Subianto, who won the February election. Their victory means that for the first time in Indonesia's history, the descendant of a sitting president has become vice president-elect. As Jokowi completes a decade of rule, all eyes will be on former general Prabowo and his ability to help Indonesia become a wealthy nation. In his speech, Jokowi called on his successor to focus on reviving growth in less-developed provinces. “With our unity and cooperation, and with the continuity we maintain, Indonesia, as a sovereign and strong nation, will take a leap forward and realize the vision of Golden Indonesia 2045,” Jokowi said. Read also:

