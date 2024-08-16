Istanbul Faces Danger Lurking Beneath Its Busy Streets BNN Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — When Turkey's Denizbank paid more than $350 million for the building that houses its headquarters in April, the purchase cemented the bank's place in Istanbul's most expensive commercial district.

Yet barely had the ink been sealed on the deal for the imposing 34-story tower when the same institution was quietly looking for other premises in another city. The reason was not a radical change in its activities, but the prospect of seismic activity beneath its walls.

Earthquakes are unpredictable but inevitable, and experts say Istanbul could be hit by one. After last year’s devastation in the southeast of the country and criticism that authorities were unprepared, banks have now gotten ahead of the curve on emergency planning. That includes setting up teams in shadow offices in the capital Ankara to ensure continuity in the event of a disaster.

In addition to Denizbank, owned by Dubai-controlled Emirates NBD, the Turkish subsidiary of Spanish company BBVA, Garanti, Qatari bank QNB Finansbank and development bank TSKB are working on rescue plans.

Turkey's central bank has recalled some of its staff from Ankara, across all departments, despite the construction of a new office tower on Istanbul's Asian side, one of several that have mushroomed in recent years as the city develops its financial hub. This is to ensure it can continue operating in the event of an earthquake, a person familiar with the project said. A spokesman declined to comment.

While Istanbul lies just north of the North Anatolian Fault that runs through Turkey's northern region, Ankara lies between two major faults and further away from the risk zones.

According to a report by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, around 40% of Turkey's industrial facilities are located in the Istanbul metropolitan area, including petrochemical, automotive and textile production.

The city of nearly 16 million and its surrounding provinces are also a hub of the global supply chain. The Bosphorus Strait, which separates Europe and Asia at Istanbul, is the only passage for ships laden with oil and grain from Black Sea countries during the war in Ukraine.

“Given Istanbul’s crucial role in Turkish industry, it is essential to assess potential losses in the event of an earthquake and implement industrial earthquake risk management plans at the national, local and company levels without delay,” said Nurcan Meral Ozel, professor at Kandilli Observatory and Istanbul Earthquake Research Institute.

The institute expects a magnitude 7.33 earthquake, based on a series of calculations using historical precedents. The Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management, meanwhile, is preparing for a magnitude 7.5 quake, only slightly weaker than those that hit the southeast in February last year.

Denizbank's Istanbul management has requested that staff from every unit be located in Ankara, according to a person familiar with the bank's strategy, while another said it planned to encourage anyone willing to move to the capital.

The bank said it was working on what it called a smaller version of its Istanbul headquarters. The aim is to ensure that our banking services continue uninterrupted after a possible earthquake that could affect Istanbul, the bank said in response to questions.

QNB Finansbank also said it was strengthening its headquarters teams in Ankara, while ensuring that all of the bank's branches and buildings are earthquake-resistant. TSKB has relocated some of its staff to rented offices in Ankara. The bank declined to comment.

Garanti BBVA will move its data center and part of its headquarters, a person familiar with the matter said. The bank said in a statement that it was ensuring that some of its suppliers, facilities and human resources were outside the earthquake zone.

As with all disaster preparedness, the precautions served to highlight what is not being done as much as what is.

Other companies and industries need to step up their planning, according to Erdal Bahcivan, chairman of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry. This includes ensuring that facilities are better protected against earthquakes after a check of all industrial companies in the city, he added.

Following the events in eastern Turkey last year, Bahcivan said that around 80 percent of industrial facilities in Istanbul's main districts were built before 1999, before the country revised its building regulations.

A 2021 report by Turkey's largest business group, Tusiad, found that coordination across industries was insufficient, while small and medium-sized enterprises were distinguished by low awareness and weak insurance coverage.

Given Istanbul's weight in the national economy and the analysis of the scenario of a possible earthquake, it is therefore essential to reduce the expected risk to an acceptable level, Bahcivan, whose organization has about 25,000 members, said in a written response to questions. If we do not act, unfortunately, we will all pay the price as a country.

The impact would obviously be enormous. Insurers estimate that the economy would take a $300 billion hit, or 27 percent of gross domestic product, according to one industry official. That would be three times the estimate for last year’s disaster. Insurance companies would be on the hook for $25 billion to $30 billion, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of earthquakes.

Istanbul has always been a city prone to earthquakes. Records show that in the summer of 1509, a massive earthquake struck Istanbul shortly after the Ottomans captured the city. Chronicles describe thousands of people being crushed to death by collapsing buildings. About 250 years later, in 1766, another powerful earthquake struck Istanbul, causing the minarets of the Blue Mosque to collapse.

More recently, 25 years ago, a devastating earthquake struck the city of Izmit, less than 100 kilometers from Istanbul, killing more than 17,000 people in the area. This was followed by a financial crisis in 2001, paving the way for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to come to power.

The risks are not much different from those in other earthquake zones. Japan was apparently well prepared, and yet the 2011 Tohoku earthquake triggered a tsunami and caused a nuclear meltdown, killing more than 15,000 people.

Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego lie dangerously close to the San Andreas Fault, where experts predict a powerful earthquake, often called The Big One, is not a matter of if, but when.

The urgency of the situation in Istanbul was further underlined last year, when two earthquakes devastated cities in southern Turkey, killing more than 50,000 people. Among the criticisms leveled by government opponents was that housing infrastructure was not built to withstand earthquakes.

With Erdogan's love of construction, Turkey has focused its resources on developing new projects rather than renovating its aging building stock.

The government is aware of the danger, according to Murat Kurum, the minister of environment and urbanization. Earthquake preparedness is the most urgent priority for Istanbul, he said in the city last week, and that includes modernizing buildings.

A potential earthquake is expected in Istanbul, but we will not wait for it, we cannot wait, he said. We will not turn a blind eye to this reality, as some might do.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who defeated Kurum in the municipal elections, estimates the cost of rehabilitating vulnerable buildings at $20 billion. The World Bank estimates the cost of rehabilitating or rebuilding 6.7 million homes in Turkey at $465 billion.

But it's not just about money. Istanbul is a densely populated city, with many multi-story apartments, each owned by different people, making it difficult to reach agreements to renovate buildings. Added to this is the high cost, in a time of economic hardship and rampant inflation.

More than 500,000 people live on unstable ground, such as riverbeds. Buildings built before 1999, many of which were built with poor quality materials, are most at risk.

According to the Kandilli Institute, about 40,000 buildings could suffer heavy damage in the next Istanbul earthquake. About 12 percent of all buildings in Istanbul could suffer significant losses, it said.

“It is difficult to say today whether Turkey or Istanbul is ready to face the great Istanbul earthquake that the scientific world is expecting,” said Bahcivan, the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce. “If we live in this region, we must consider this problem as the most fundamental and important potential problem.”

–With the assistance of Demetrios Pogkas.

