Jairam Ramesh slams Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech: 'PM's capacity for malice and mischief knows no bounds' | Latest News India





Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech and his remark on “communal civic code”, saying it was an insult to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar. He said PM Modi's capacity for “malice, malice and slander” of history was on full display at the iconic Red Fort. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh attacked Prime Minister Modi over his Independence Day speech. (PTI File) In his longest speech in 11 years, Prime Minister Modi said there was a need for a secular civil code as the existing civil laws were discriminatory. He added that the current civil code was communal. A uniform civil code under which uniform civil laws governing matters like marriage, divorce and inheritance would be applied equally to all religions is one of the BJP's key pre-election promises. “A large section of the country believes, which is also true, that the civil code is actually a sort of communal civil code. It is discriminatory (between people),” Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi said that laws that divide the country along communal lines and become a reason for inequality have no place in a modern society. “I would say there is an urgent need for India to have a secular civil code. We have lived for 75 years with a communal civil code. Now we need to move towards a secular civil code. Only then will discrimination based on religion end. It will also end the disconnect felt by common people,” he added. Jairam Ramesh criticized this remark and speech. “The capacity of the non-biological Prime Minister to display malice, wickedness and defamation of history knows no bounds. It was on full display today from the Red Fort. To say that we have had a ‘communal civil code’ so far is a gross insult to Dr Ambedkar, who was the greatest advocate of the reforms in Hindu personal laws that became a reality in the mid-1950s. These reforms were fiercely opposed by the RSS and the Jan Sangh,” he wrote on X. Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the BJP government was encouraging divisive thinking. In his speech at the AICC headquarters on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Kharge criticised the RSS, saying the Sangh Parivar was promoting the divide and rule policy of the British for its own benefit. “Unity in diversity is our strength and not our weakness. Some say that we got independence easily, but the truth is that hundreds of thousands of people made sacrifices, left their homes and even people from wealthy families spent time in jail,” he said. Reacting to the speech, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said that PM Modi failed to understand that he was the Prime Minister of India. “The most important and worrying point is that even for the 11th time, Narendra Modi has failed to understand that he is the Prime Minister of the country… Even a polite conversation can seem awkward if it is delivered in an impolite manner,” he said. With contributions from ANI and PTI

