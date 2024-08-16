Nawaz Sharif blames Imran Khan-led government for soaring inflation





The former prime minister said there was no price hike in 2017. “The PML-N government kept the US dollar at Rs 104 for 4 years.” Nawaz said he feels the pain of people over the rising cost of living.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif has blamed the skyrocketing cost of living on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying it was the Imran Khan-led regime that brought the International Monetary Fund (IMF) back to the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore on Friday, the three-time prime minister said the issue of price hike had started within the PTI government, adding that he was aware of the pain that the people of Pakistan were going through.

The senior PML-N leader said he remembered the time in 2017 when there was no problem of price hike and people were living easy and comfortable life, adding that he became the prime minister in 2013, his government worked on the economy, making the country one of the best performing economies in the world.

At that time, the entire world had hailed the country's emerging economy as the PML-N-led government brought the dollar down to Rs 95, Nawaz said. “However, the government had to keep the greenback at Rs 104 for the next four years due to exports and other issues.”

The greenback would have been pegged at 104 rupees if he had remained in power, he added.

He began his speech by saying he had been kicked out of the prime minister's office because he was not receiving a salary from his son, a matter he called a “joke.”

“Is this a valid reason to dismiss a sitting prime minister?” he asked.

The PML-N government, he added, is not responsible for the current price hike, adding that the world has responded to Pakistan's growth, saying the country has gotten rid of the IMF's grip. “The one who brought the IMF back to Pakistan is the same person [Imran Khan] who is currently speaking from prison”

The PML-N leader said he had ended load shedding before the end of his five-year term. “We have overcome the electricity crisis in three years,” he said, adding that the electricity bill of an ordinary citizen was Rs 1,600 in 2017 and has now gone up to Rs 18,000.

He added that the bank's interest rate was around 5 percent during his tenure, but it rose to 22 percent during the PTI rule.

The N League leader, patting Maryam Nawaz on the shoulder, thanked her for reducing flour prices when she took power in the province.

The Punjab government has prepared a relief package by reducing electricity tariff by Rs 14 per unit for people consuming up to 500 units of electricity, Nawaz said. “This relief will be given on August and September bills.”

He added that the provincial government had cut its development fund to ease utility bills.

