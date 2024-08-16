Donald Trump rejects allies' calls to tone down personal attacks on Kamala Harris





Unlock the US Election Countdown Newsletter for Free

The stories that matter about money and politics in the race for the White House

Donald Trump has rejected calls to stop his personal attacks on Kamala Harris, insisting at a lengthy news conference in New Jersey that he will beat the vice president by a wide margin in November.

Republican leaders have urged the former president to tone down his rhetoric against Harris, who has taken a lead in the White House race this year since replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee last month.

Trump's primary opponents Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway have said he should spend less time attacking his opponent and instead focus on immigration and the economy.

But Trump defied those calls on Thursday, telling reporters gathered at his Bedminster golf resort that he was very angry with Harris and entitled to personal attacks.

“I don’t have a lot of respect for her. I don’t have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she’s going to be a terrible president,” Trump said after a reporter asked him for advice from other Republicans. “She attacks me personally. She even called me weird.”

Trump then defended his running mate, JD Vance, saying: “He's not weird. He was a great student at Yale. He went to Ohio State University, graduated … at the top of his class.”

While Harris has enjoyed a wave of Democratic momentum behind her candidacy in recent weeks, Trump has claimed she staged a coup to replace Biden as the Democratic nominee.

At an event with black journalists, he also cast doubt on the vice presidential race. He recently floated conspiracy theories that Harris falsified crowd sizes at her rallies.

Some people say, 'Oh, why don't you be nice?' But they're not nice to me. They want me in jail,' Trump said, before lambasting a justice system he said was used against him in an attempt at election interference by the Democratic Party.

Recommended

“They don't want me to be a little mean. They want to put me in jail,” Trump said.

Earlier Thursday, it was revealed that Trump’s lawyers had asked a Manhattan judge to delay sentencing in his criminal fraud trial until after the November election. In May, Trump was convicted of 34 criminal counts, making him the first U.S. president to be convicted of a felony. His sentencing is scheduled for September 18.

“This is interference in a presidential election at the state level, and it's a state that's still Democratic,” Trump said, referring to the Manhattan case.

Give your opinion

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Tell us how the 2024 US election will affect you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/2ffacba9-d8b6-4adc-9d29-cb0b71b28a13 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos