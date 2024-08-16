Vietnamese President To Lam to visit China at invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping





August 16, 2024 HANOI – T Lm, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President of Vietnam, and his wife will pay a state visit to China from August 18 to 20, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. The visit is being made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his wife. This will be T. Lm's first trip abroad since his election as general secretary of the CPV. at the beginning of this month. Following the highly successful official visit to China by the late General Secretary Nguyen Ph Trng (October 2022) and the state visit to Vietnam by General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and his wife (December 2023), the two sides issued a joint statement on “continuously deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and building a strategically significant Vietnam-China community with a shared future” and signed 36 cooperation agreements in various fields. In terms of substantial cooperation in such fields as trade, investment and tourism, Vietnam maintains its position as China's largest trading partner in ASEAN and the world's fifth largest trading partner by country. The bilateral trade volume in 2023 reached 171.9 billion US dollars. In the first six months of 2024, the turnover of bilateral imports and exports amounted to 94.5 billion US dollars (an increase of 24.1% year-on-year), with Vietnam exporting 27.8 billion US dollars to China, up 5.3%, and importing 66.7 billion US dollars from China, up 34.1%. Vietnam's trade deficit with China amounted to 38.9 billion US dollars, an increase of 66.7%. In 2023, China's investment in Vietnam reached $4.47 billion across 707 projects, making it the fourth largest investor in Vietnam by registered capital and the largest by number of projects. In the first six months of 2024, China ranked fifth with a registered capital of $1.299 billion, but led in the number of new projects approved with 447 projects. By the end of June 2024, China's cumulative investment in Vietnam reached $28.23 billion (ranking seventh out of 148 countries and territories with investments in Vietnam), with 4,667 valid projects. The Chinese have invested in 19 of the 21 sectors open to foreign investment and in 55 of the 63 provinces in Vietnam. In terms of tourism, after three years of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam welcomed 1.75 million Chinese visitors in 2023, making China the country's second largest source of tourists. In the first seven months of 2024, Vietnam received 2.14 million Chinese visitors, accounting for 27.1% of total international arrivals in Vietnam, second only to South Korea. As regards border and territorial issues, the situation along the land border and in the Gulf of Tonkin remains generally stable. The two sides plan to hold activities to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Land Boundary Treaty and the 15th anniversary of the signing of three legal documents on the land boundary between Vietnam and China. The situation in the South China Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) remains complex but largely under control, and mechanisms for exchanges and negotiations between the two sides on maritime issues are regularly maintained.

