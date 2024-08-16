Matlock's Sex Pistols say reconnecting with bandmate Rotten is a two-way street

Glen Matlock has revealed he hasn't seen his former Sex Pistols bandmate Johnny Rotten since 2008, but says reconnecting is a two-way street.

The former bassist for the punk rock band reunited with fellow original members Paul Cook and Steve Jones this week to help raise funds for the Bush Hall concert venue in west London.

The trio were joined by singer Frank Carter, who took on Rotten's role for the concerts, the former frontman having distanced himself from the band.

Tensions have risen between the band following a 2021 court case that saw former drummer Cook and former guitarist Jones sue Rotten, real name John Lydon, to allow their songs to be used in a new Pistol TV series about the band.

Johnny Rotten, real name John Lydon, outside court in 2021 (Ian West/PA)

During the case, Cook said the original group was likely gone for good following a legal dispute.

Discussing Rotten on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Friday, Matlock said: I haven't seen it since 2008.

Asked if he had received a WhatsApp message from him, Matlock added: No, it's a two-way street and he knows my number.

The Sex Pistols were formed in 1975 and disbanded in 1978, but have since performed together on several occasions, most recently in 2008.

The punk band was known for its rebellious spirit and provocative lyrics against the monarchy and the established political order.

Matlock said: There were a lot of things that needed to be said then, and I think they still need to be said today, really.

I don't think we ever really set out to shock for the sake of it. We just said what we thought. Johnny wrote some fantastic lyrics.

Reflecting on whether he thinks new artists will address the current unrest in the country, he said: “I don't lie awake at night worrying about it, but it is a concern.”

The guy who sings with us now, Frank Carter, is younger than us, but he's got that kind of punk spirit, and there's a whole group of people who believe in that kind of thing.

Whether everyone had the gift of speech like Rotten remains to be seen. John was fantastic back then.

Matlock released his latest album, Consequences Coming, last year, which he says draws inspiration from controversial political figures such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, but not in a good way.

Sex Pistols Paul Cook, left to right, John Lydon, Steve Jones and Glen Matlock in 2002 (John Stillwell/PA)

“I wrote a lot of songs before the lockdown. I was trying to see what was happening in the world and I couldn’t finish the album because of the lockdown, so I called the album,” he said.

But the album is called Consequences Coming. I guess I was right. Johnson left, he was one of the biggest jerks we ever had.

He also referred to the landmark Trump money-raising case, in which he was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up a deal to pay porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

Mr Trump is now asking the judge to delay his sentencing until after the November presidential election.

On that note, Matlock said he may not think Trump has missed the moment when he has to face his consequences, but he added that he feels like that moment never seems to come.

The bassist is set to reunite with Cook, Jones and Carter in September for another show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London.