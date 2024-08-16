Fact-checking Trump and Harris' latest campaign statements





Katie Sanders:

I think the accuracy of the known timeline based on official records is really important here.

And we found Vance’s claims to be largely false. Here’s why. He made it seem like Walz got information about the deployment and then decided to retire. And at PolitiFact, the burden is on Vance to prove that’s what happened. As we’ve seen in documents from Walz’s time in the Minnesota National Guard, from his time as a candidate for Congress, that timeline doesn’t exactly add up.

So I'll just quickly review the situation. He filed his paperwork for Congress in February of 2005. That was after 24 years. By that time, he had already filed his retirement paperwork. It takes months to process that paperwork. And then in March of 2005, the following month, his battalion was notified that they were going to be deployed within the next two years.

So it wasn't a final decision, but it was possible. You have to be prepared. In May of 2005, Walz retired from the National Guard, the Minnesota National Guard. And then in July, his battalion got the official order to deploy the following year.

So there's some truth to that, and I think people who served with Walz understood that he was torn between retiring and staying on if he deployed. So he knew that was a possibility, but Vance is too quick and loose with deadlines. So we judged that to be largely untrue.

