Erdoan vows to fight terrorism resolutely until threat is completely eradicated





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has vowed that Turkey will continue its fight against terrorism, stressing its determination to eliminate threats to its security. “We will continue our fight with determination and commitment until we eradicate terrorism as a threat to our country,” Erdoan said at a graduation ceremony for more than 4,000 gendarmerie and coast guard officers in Ankara on August 15. The president stressed that there was absolutely no question of going back on this position. Erdoğan highlighted the gains made against the PKK, which he described as a scourge that has afflicted the nation for four decades. The PKK is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. “We have no problem with those who respect the law,” Erdoan said. “But we will not tolerate those who go beyond the law and consider themselves superior to the state and public authorities. Mafia, gangs, human traffickers, terrorists, city bandits… We will not tolerate any of them.” Turkey has launched numerous counter-terrorism campaigns across its Syrian border and Operation Claws in northern Iraq, targeting PKK hideouts. Addressing the graduating officers, Erdoan urged them to serve Turkey's 85 million citizens without prejudice, regardless of their ethnic or religious background. “This nation is ours, this country is ours,” he said. “You will be concerned with the problems of our people and you will be in touch with the citizens wherever you serve. If our nation is peaceful and secure, our state will be strong.” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Gendarmerie Commander Arif Etin also spoke at the ceremony. Officials greeted the graduates' families, and top students and international students received their diplomas from Erdoan. The ceremony was marked by demonstrations by gendarmerie teams, including mountaineering, parachuting and helicopters, and ended with a prayer. After the ceremony, it was announced that Etin would retire on September 1 due to the age limit, and that Ali Ardakc would be named his successor. A decree issued the same night also promoted six gendarmerie generals to higher ranks and elevated 16 colonels to the rank of general. In addition, the gendarmerie commanders of 41 of the country's 81 provinces have been reassigned.

