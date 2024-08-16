Xi Jinping stresses preservation of China's cultural heritage





Earlier this year, the new Yinxu Museum building opened to the public with nearly 4,000 unearthed cultural relics, providing visitors with a remarkable opportunity to appreciate the brilliance of Shang civilization.

President Xi Jinping has always been committed to the country's cultural heritage and has consistently called for greater preservation efforts. The Yinxu Ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the cultural sites he has visited. "I have long wanted to visit this place," Xi said during his visit to the Yinxu Ruins in Anyang, Henan Province, on Oct. 28, 2022, where he viewed cultural relics such as bronze artifacts, jade artifacts and oracle bone inscriptions. "This time, I come here to gain a deeper understanding of Chinese civilization so that we can put the past to the service of the present and inspire each other to better build modern Chinese civilization," he said.

Xi stressed that the oracular bone inscriptions preserve evidence of the Chinese written language dating back 3,000 years, helping extend China's recorded history to nearly 1,000 years earlier than previously believed. Xi then called for attaching more importance to and putting more efforts into archaeological research to advance the project of tracing the origins of Chinese civilization. "With a long and continuous history dating back to ancient times, Chinese civilization has shaped our great nation, and this nation will continue to be great," he said during the visit.

The Yinxu site has been confirmed as the site of the late Shang Dynasty (c. 16th century–11th century BC) capital and is world-renowned as the home of oracle bone inscriptions. Earlier this year, the new Yinxu Museum building opened to the public with nearly 4,000 unearthed cultural relics, providing visitors with a remarkable opportunity to appreciate the brilliance of Shang civilization.

