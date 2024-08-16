Politics
Jokowi's final speech thanks people DW 16.08.2024
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered his final state speech as his term came to an end. Jokowi expressed his thanks to all the Indonesian people.
Jokowi's state speech was delivered at the annual session of the MPR RI and the joint session of the DPR RI-DPD RI and the plenary session of the DPD RI at the Jakarta Parliament Complex, Friday (16/08). Initially, Jokowi stated that he had been the President of the Republic of Indonesia for 10 years.
“This year, I have served as the President of the Republic of Indonesia for 10 years and Mr. Prof Dr (HC) KH Ma'ruf Amin has served as the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi admitted that he never imagined that he would be given the great mandate and responsibility of leading this country. Becoming president, Jokowi said, was a mandate he had never thought about before.
“A great responsibility and trust that we had never imagined before. A great mandate and trust that we had never thought of before,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi realized that he had faced many waves on his first day as President of the Republic of Indonesia. However, Jokowi admitted that he was confident and sincerely believed that he was not alone because there were prayers and support from the people.
“From the first day I received this mandate, I was very aware that there would be many waves to face, that there would be many challenges to solve,” Jokowi said.
“But from the beginning, I was also sure and truly believed that I was not alone. There are the ideals and hopes of the community, there is the support and prayers of the people who always accompany me and strengthen me. Smiles, greetings and prayers, ladies and gentlemen. My compatriots are my strength,” he continued.
At that time, Jokowi said that he and Ma'ruf Amin expressed their sincere thanks to all the Indonesian people. He said that over the past ten years, people have worked together step by step and faced change.
“And today, August 16, 2024, at the last moment when Professor (HC) KH Ma'ruf Amin and I are here, let us express our sincere thanks. Thank you very much to all of you. To all “Indonesians” everywhere, who in the last 10 years have been strong together challenge after challenge, walking step by step and facing change after change,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi said that thanks to the people's prayers and support, Indonesia was at the starting point to achieve progress.
“So that we, as a great nation, can reach this point. A point that can be a starting point for achieving mutual progress in the future,” he said.
Indonesia has a new Penal Code, Job Creation Law and TPKS Law
Jokowi is also grateful that Indonesia now has a new Penal Code, a Job Creation Law and a TPKS law.
“In the legal sector, we should also be grateful. After 79 years of independence, we finally have a new Penal Code as part of an effort to modernize Indonesian law,” Jokowi said.
“As well as the Job Creation Act which revises 80 laws and 1,200 articles with the aim of deregulating overlapping regulations,” he continued.
Apart from this, Jokowi said that currently Indonesia has a TPKS law. The TPKS law, according to Jokowi, is a real form of protection for women and children.
“We also have a law on crimes of sexual violence that provides real and strong protection, especially for women and children,” he said.
Jokowi stressed that this achievement was the result of joint hard work. For him, it is proof of Indonesia's unity.
“This is the result of our hard work together. This is our great foundation together. This is proof that our unity, our harmony, our hard work and mutual cooperation can make Indonesia go even higher,” he said.
He also appreciated all the support from all state institutions. Jokowi thanked the MPR and DPR.
“Starting with the MPR RI which played an active role in strengthening the state ideology, deepening plans for developing the principles of state policy and maintaining relations between national figures. The DPR RI, which exercised legislative functions, carried out budgeting and supervision functions, formulated the RAPBN 2025 for the succession of the transitional government,” he said. (Ha)

