Tony Benn He was no friend of Whitehall and the antipathy was mutual. Reflecting on his difficult relationship with civil servants, the hero of the far left said in later life that the civil service existed to ensure the continuity of government within the department and that people came and stayed for a year or two in the bridal suite of the Grand Hotel and they continued to run it.

He warned interested political parties: “It's not your job to get angry about it, it's your job to change things.” Benn tried to do just that in the 1970s, with very limited success.

Sir Keir Starmer and his henchwoman Sue Gray appear to have taken Benn's words to heart. Six weeks into office, the prime minister and his chief of staff have wasted no time in trying to quietly revamp the Whitehall apparatus after 14 years of Tory rule.

Buoyed by the momentum of his first 100 days in office, he has not fallen into the trap that Boris Johnson fell into after his decisive victory in 2019. Where Johnson had opted for lethargy rather than making the British state work for him before the pandemic ensured that bold institutional reform was impossible, Starmer has done the opposite, no doubt guided by Gray and his decades of experience in public service.

The first step was the purge of non-executive directors from various Whitehall departments, whose role is to exercise independent control over funds and decision-making.

The Times reports that MicrophoneThe hael of JaraThe government's top non-executive member is set to step down and no longer sits on the Cabinet Office board, although he still has a year left on his contract.

Lord Hogan-Howe, the former Metropolitan Police Commissioner, has also left. Three departments, including the Department for Trade and Business, are said to have undergone a clean-up.

Is this defensible? On the one hand, yes: these people were appointed by Conservative governments and it may be that the inevitable consequence of elections is that Labour will want its own candidates in key positions.

But on the other hand, many of these non-executive directors had links to political parties. Hogan-Howe, for example, may have served Johnson when he was mayor of London, but he sits as an independent peer in the House of Lords. Jary, who founded OC&C Strategy, is one of the City's most senior management consultants, but he is no Tory apparatchik.

The second, most striking, step Starmer took was to introduce Labour Party affiliates directly into the heart of the civil service. Ian Corfieldwho has donated $20,000 to the party over the past nine years and was appointed Treasury Secretary by Chancellor Rachel Reeves (he donated $5,000 to her last summer).

Policy reported that the Independent Public Service Commission was not aware of Corfields' donation history and told the department it needed to conduct a thorough review.

Emily Middleton, who worked for Labour Together, is another example. She was also a partner at Public Digital, the organisation that donated $65,000 to Peter Kyle, the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, through a secondmentee sent to work four days a week on policy for my shadow Science, Innovation and Technology brief between January and July this year. According to her LinkedIn page, Middleton has now become a senior civil servant in her department.

Henry Newman, a former special adviser to Michael Gove, highlighted in his key new report: Whitehall Project Non-executive appointments are not banned, but they are more questionable. Nor do they speak to Starmer’s pompous promises of integrity and professionalism.

It’s strange how little attention this has received. Think back to the pandemic, when Dido Harding and Kate Bingham were appointed to head NHS Test and Trace and the vaccines taskforce respectively.

Both men had personal ties to the Conservative Party, but Labour denounced the practice as a drift toward cronyism. The Good Law Project, which proclaims itself a bastion of what is right and proper, launched a lawsuit against the appointments, which came to nothing and was abandoned. These crowdfunding campaigns have not made a sound about Labour's appointments.

Who is behind all this? Gray has barely been out of the headlines since the pair arrived at 10 Downing Street and is enjoying the Prime Minister’s attention (to the dismay of her colleagues). She has an extremely deep and detailed knowledge of how Whitehall works from her experience in the senior echelons of the civil service, and she has already put it to good use in her new political role.

Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, is also aware of the power of institutions to implement his policy agenda. His new Ethics and Integrity Commission, promised to be in place within the first 100 days of government, has yet to be set up.

The Starmers’ march through the institutions of the British state is likely to continue. Although mired in opposition and in the throes of a leadership contest, Conservative MPs and shadow ministers should be keeping a close eye on what the Starmer government does. Such a large majority offers the potential to make sweeping changes without scrutiny.

It is also a valuable lesson: many on the right have been too timid to force the state to work for them. Rather than being docile in public appointments, the lesson for Labour is to be much bolder in future. If the left is to heed Tony Benn’s lesson, the right must do the same.