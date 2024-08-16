Brawl in Turkish parliament over sacked MP

Text size





A scuffle broke out in the Turkish parliament on Friday after lawmakers met to discuss the status of a jailed opposition figure whose parliamentary immunity was disputed earlier this year.

They met after the country's Constitutional Court earlier this month overturned parliament's decision to oust Can Atalay from his parliamentary seat.

Lawyer and human rights activist Atalay was dismissed from his post in January following a stormy parliamentary session, despite efforts by his fellow left-wing MPs to stop the proceedings.

He was one of seven defendants sentenced in 2022 to 18 years in prison following a controversial trial that also saw award-winning philanthropist Osman Kavala jailed for life.

From prison, Atalay, 48, ran in May's general election to represent the earthquake-devastated province of Hatay.

He was elected as a member of parliament for the left-wing Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), which has three seats in parliament.

But that election victory led to a legal standoff between supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leaders that pushed Turkey to the brink of a constitutional crisis last year.

Parliament's decision in January to oust Atalay came after a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling upheld his conviction, paving the way for his parliamentary immunity to be lifted.

But on August 1, the Constitutional Court – a body responsible for reviewing whether judges' decisions comply with Turkey's basic law – published its decision on the case.

She ruled that Atalay's ouster as an MP was “null and void”.

On Friday, TIP MP Ahmet Sik defended Atalay against attacks by ruling party MPs.

“It's no surprise that you call Atalay a terrorist,” he said.

“All citizens must know that the biggest terrorists in this country are those sitting on these benches,” he said, referring to the ruling majority.

The comment sparked angry reactions from ruling party lawmakers, prompting the president to call for a recess.

Scuffles broke out after former footballer Alpay Ozalan, a lawmaker from Erdogan's ruling AKP party, went to the podium and pushed Sik to the ground, an AFP reporter in parliament reported.

Another opposition MP was injured while trying to calm the session.

Footage posted online showed the fight and then staff cleaning up blood stains on the floor of parliament afterwards.

The Turkish parliament has already voted to lift immunity from prosecution for political opponents – many of them Kurds – whom the government considers “terrorists”.

