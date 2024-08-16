Bangladesh President Yunus calls on PM Modi, assures 'safety and security' of country's Hindus, minorities





Chief Advisor to Bangladesh's caretaker government Muhammad Yunus had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he assured “safety and protection” to all minorities in the country.

As Bangladesh's caretaker government faces new challenges, its top adviser Muhammad Yunus called Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said he had a telephone conversation with Yunus. During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh and Yunus assured the “safety and protection” of all minorities in the country. “Received a phone call from Prof. Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. We exchanged views on the current situation. We reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh,” PM Modi wrote on X. I received a phone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. He exchanged views on the current situation. He reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2024 “He ensured the protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh,” he added. Yunus was appointed as the interim government leader in Bangladesh following nationwide anti-government protests. The protests, which eventually turned violent, led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government. After ending her 15-year rule, the former Bangladeshi prime minister fled Dhaka and is currently in India. The plight of Hindus in Bangladesh As the country was in a state of complete chaos, there were several reports of attacks on members of the Bengali Hindu community in Bangladesh following Hasina's ouster. After taking office, Yunus called for a complete halt to attacks on Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. Some angry protesters and miscreants considered the Bengali Hindu community in Bangladesh to be sympathetic to the Awami League. On Tuesday, the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, which represents Hindus in Bangladesh, said the minority Hindu community had faced attacks and threats at 278 locations across 48 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5. The body described it as an “attack on the Hindu religion”. News18 “We also have rights in this country, we were born here,” the supreme body said at a press conference. Other minority groups in the country have also faced arson, looting and attacks on their businesses after the protests ended.

