Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech: 'A secular civil code is needed today' | Politics News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said a “secular civil code” was the need of the hour and described all existing laws in the country as “communal civil code”, calling them discriminatory. He also urged political parties to support the principle of “one nation, one election” as frequent polls create obstacles in the country's progress. The promise to introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) main agenda. With the party having kept its promises to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya and repeal Article 370 of the Constitution, it is now the party's only pending agenda. BJP-ruled Uttarakhand has already released a draft of the UCC, which has excluded the Scheduled Tribes from its ambit. The fact that the Prime Minister has mentioned the UCC indicates that the BJP, despite losing its majority at the Centre and running a coalition government, wants to make it clear to its supporters that it has not lost sight of one of its main objectives. However, on the two issues of the UCC and one nation, one election, the Prime Minister has suggested a consultative approach. On the UCC, Modi said that we need to have in-depth discussions and on the latter, he sought support from political parties. The prime minister's consensus approach indicates that his government now counts on the support of the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal (United), whose views on both issues are more nuanced than those of the BJP. In another change from his speech from the Red Fort in 2023, Modi did not refer to himself in the third person. In his tenth speech, the last of his second term before the 2024 general elections on August 15, 2023, the prime minister had referred to himself in the third person seven times. In August 2023, the Prime Minister spoke about how Modi ensured the construction of the new Parliament building, Modi's personal commitment to fight corruption and Modi's assurance that India will be among the top three economies in the world. The prime minister had then credited the electorate for forming strong governments in 2014 and 2019, which is why Modi had the courage to bring in reforms. In 2019, after winning his second term, Modi said on Independence Day that neither Modi nor his friends had contested the elections, but 1.3 billion of his countrymen had. On Thursday, the Prime Minister expressed concern over dynastic politics and caste system and said he was determined to wage a war against corruption. Modi said his fight against corruption would continue with sincerity and at a faster pace. The Prime Minister said India must free itself from dynastic politics and caste system and hailed the My Bharat organisation for its mission to bring 100,000 youth, without political pedigree, into politics. In his speech on August 15, 2023, Modi had said that the current period of reforms, performance and transformation, a phrase he first used in 2016, would strengthen the foundations for the next thousand years, and promised to list the government’s achievements next time, on August 15, from this very Red Fort. The prime minister did not repeat this phrase or refer to the next thousand years, but referred to some of the government’s achievements in the last ten years. Opposition criticizes Prime Minister Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc accused the prime minister of pushing a “divisive agenda” with his remark on “communal civil code”. The Congress called the remark a “gross insult” to Dr BR Ambedkar. The Congress also said Modi's ability to “mischief, harm and malign” history was on full display at the Red Fort. In a message posted on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh referred to paragraph 1.15 of the 21st Law Commission report, which had advised against framing a UCC. In its August 2018 report, the Commission had noted that specific groups or weaker sections of society should not be disadvantaged in the process of drafting a UCC. “This Commission has thus dealt with discriminatory laws instead of providing a uniform civil code, which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage,” the Commission had said in its report. The Congress also said placing Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi “in the fifth row” at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort demonstrated the prime minister's “meanness” and disrespect for democratic traditions. The opposition party's attack comes after sources involved in organising the event said it had been decided this year that “Paris Olympic medallists” would be honoured as special guests at the celebrations. “The defence ministry's weak explanation that it was 'respect for Olympians' is not universally accepted. While Olympians deserve all possible respect, I wonder how Cabinet ministers like Amit Shah or Nirmala Sitharaman ji could get front row seats ahead of them,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said.

First published: August 15, 2024 | 9:02 p.m. EAST

