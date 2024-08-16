Rail links top agenda at China-Vietnam leaders' meeting | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM





By Phuong Nguyen and Francesco Guarascio HANOI (Reuters) – Rail links will be at the heart of talks between Vietnam's new leader To Lam and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, officials said, as the two neighbours seek to boost trade and improve supply chains. The two countries are linked by two railways running from southern China to Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, and its northern industrial hub, but Vietnam's infrastructure dates back to French colonial rule and has a different gauge to China's high-speed rail, forcing passengers and goods to swap trains at the border. Distrust between the two communist-ruled neighbours, who fought a brief border war in the late 1970s and still often clash over boundaries in the South China Sea, has long hampered progress on rail links, but in recent months economic considerations appear to have trumped security concerns. In December, Xi Jinping offered grants and loans to help modernize Vietnam's railways and the two countries signed two memoranda of understanding to strengthen railway cooperation. Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said in a statement that Lam's trip to China, his first overseas trip since being appointed leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in early August, aims to implement signed agreements and achieve new substantial cooperation results, especially in areas of mutual interest such as railway connection. Chinese Ambassador to Hanoi Xiong Bo told local reporters this week, according to a summary seen by Reuters, that the two sides were speeding up plans for three rail lines: from Lao Cai to the port city of Haiphong via Hanoi; from Lang Son to Hanoi; and a third along the coast from Mong Cai to Haiphong. A Vietnamese official said new deals were expected during Mr Lams' trip to China, including on railways, other investment and trade in agricultural products. CHINESE FUNDS Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for Chinese funding and technology for Vietnam's railways during a visit to China in June, according to Vietnamese state media, in what appears to be a significant change of direction. Hanoi has for years remained vague about the use of funds from the Belt and Road Initiative, China's flagship infrastructure program, after protests erupted in Vietnam in 2018 against plans for closer economic ties with China. This has not, however, deterred Chinese private investment in Vietnam, which is booming. Smooth rail links are seen as crucial for supply chains as a growing number of Chinese manufacturers move some of their export-oriented operations to Vietnam amid trade tensions between China and the United States. Vietnam is planning a massive expansion of its domestic rail network with a 1,500km-long high-speed rail link from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, costing around $70 billion, the country's largest infrastructure project ever. (This story has been corrected to correct the number of existing rail connections from three to two in paragraph 2) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Phuong Nguyen and Khanh Vu; editing by Kim Coghill)

