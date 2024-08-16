The first days of the new Labour government have given prison reform advocates reason for hope. Two announcements, the appointment of James Timpson as prisons minister and the expansion of the early release scheme, are promising steps towards fixing a criminal justice system devastated by cuts and neglect.

Prison overcrowding is the most pressing problem, with the prison population currently standing at more than 87,000 people. This figure far exceeds the Department of Justice's standards for safety and decency. capacity of 79,695 prisonersEngland and Wales have one of the highest death rates imprisonment rate in Western Europe, almost twice as high as in Germany.

Around 4% of people in prison in England and Wales are women, and in 2020, 72% of female prison admissions were for non-violent crimesAs an expert on women's prisons, I hope plans for change will include a review of how we punish and rehabilitate women.

Timpson said prisons, particularly for women, are a disasterHe rightly noted that prisons often bring women back into the cycle of delinquencyWomen released from prison reoffend more frequently and more quickly than those who have served their sentences. community sentences.

Women often face a series of prison sentences that are too short to pursue meaningful education, training or employment. In 2017, 77% of prison sentences for women were for 12 months or less, with a detention period of 12 months or less. 71% recidivism rate after such short sentences.

Women in prison face complex and serious challenges. They are disproportionately affected by self-harm, accounting for 29% of all incidents (despite representing less than 5% of the prison population). Many are mothers and primary caregivers, impacting an estimated 17,000 children each year.

Violence in women's prisons is another serious concern, with 469 incidents per 1,000 female prisoners in the 12 months to June 2023. The assault rate is higher than three and a half times higher Over a decade ago, violence was significantly higher in men's prisons. This increase in violence is often linked to mental health issues and drug addiction, exacerbated by overcrowding.

More than half of incarcerated women have suffered serious trauma, including domestic violence and child abuseWomen in the justice system need personalized support systems that provide trauma-informed care, mental health services, and community supports.

Hope Street in Southampton shows an alternative to prison

THE Corston Report 2007 The report was commissioned in response to the deaths of six women at Styal Prison between August 2002 and August 2003. It made 43 recommendations aimed at improving the treatment of vulnerable women in the criminal justice system. At the time, the government accepted 41 of these recommendations, including limiting imprisonment to serious offences and improving health and support services.

In 2013, the House of Commons Justice Committee The Corston Report reviewed progress since the Corston Report and found that little progress had been made. The report criticised prisons for treating women like children and contrasted this with women's centres which it said allowed women to take control of their lives.

There are some around 40 women's centers in England and Wales, but there has been a lack of funding and political commitment to open more.

Gender-specific programs and support are essential to address the circumstances and needs women offenders, including victimization, trauma, mental and physical health, pregnancy and parenting.

Other approaches: What works for women?

Prisons often create more problems than they solve, especially for women with complex issues that short sentences fail to address. Rather than building more prisons, investing in comprehensive community services such as women’s centres could be an effective alternative.

Timpson argued for a community approach alternatives to imprisonment. An example is Street of Hope in Southampton, a residential community where women live with their children.

Hope Street provides a community-based alternative for women in custody, pretrial detention, or parole. Several evaluations and research studies have documented positive outcomes for women who engage with women's centers, including reduce recidivism).

The program will be evaluated over the next few years. If successful, a similar model could be implemented nationwide, reducing the number of women who end up in prison.

Scotland's Bella Centre also represents a more progressive approach, focusing on community detention. The 16-bed unit, without bars, helps women reintegrate into society through community contact and access to local services. It is part of a $600 million plan to improving Scotland's real estate assets.

The focus by governments on addressing the prison crisis provides a promising opportunity to explore more of these innovative, community-based alternatives to prison and create meaningful change for women offenders.

