President Jokowi apologizes to Indonesian people before end of term | INSIDER





President Joko Jokowi Widodo apologized to the Indonesian people for their disappointment in him and for all the dreams that were not realized during his presidential term on Friday, August 16, 2024, while delivering his State of the Nation Address for the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence. The president said that 10 years is not a long time to solve all the nation's problems, while suggesting that he is fully aware that as a person with all the flaws and limitations, as well as a far from perfect human being, he may sometimes overlook certain things. He indicated that he might make mistakes in some of the actions he took and it is very possible that he made many mistakes. “To this end, at the end of my term, let me express my sincere thoughts to you, dear fellow citizens, to all the Indonesian people. Professor KH Maruf Amin and I would like to apologize. Our apologies to all those who feel disappointed, to all the hopes that have not come true, to all the dreams that have not come true. Once again, we apologize. This is the best we can do for the Indonesian people, for the state and for the Indonesian nation,” the President said. He admitted that Indonesia's achievements are not yet complete. Some achievements may not be as satisfactory as what the people hope. However, he is confident that with unity and cooperation, with the continuity that Indonesia could maintain, the country, as a sovereign and strong nation, will take a leap forward and realize the vision of Golden Indonesia 2045. “Finally, to the President-elect, General (ret.) Prabowo Subianto, next year, In shaa Allah (God willing), you will deliver the State of the Nation Address. On October 20, 2024, allow me to hand over the baton of leadership to you. Also allow me to share with you the hopes and dreams of all the Indonesian people, from Sabang to Merauke, from Miangas to Rote Island, from the peripheries, the outermost regions, from rural and urban areas to you. May Allah Subhanahu wataala, Almighty God, continue to honor us with his guidance and ease for the Indonesian nation under your leadership in the next term,” Jokowi concluded.

