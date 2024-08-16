Joe Biden takes on Donald Trump like never before





Upper Marlboro, Maryland President Joe Biden has been more aggressive than ever against his former opponent, Donald Trump.

The candidate he's running against, what's his name? Biden asked as the crowd laughed during his first campaign appearance with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday. Donald Dump? Or Donald What?

In a fiery 22-minute speech at a gym in Prince George's County, Maryland, Biden touted his political accomplishments, mocked concerns about his age and took a hard hit at the man who is no longer his opponent.

Among adoring blue-state fans, the president seemed perhaps even more determined to win in November than he did when he was on the presidential ticket.

Let me tell you what our Project 2025 is, he said later. Beat them like crazy!

Walking on and off the stage alongside Harris, Biden walked slowly and stiffly but appeared at ease as he blew kisses and fist-bumped. He beamed and nodded as the crowd chanted, “Thank you, Joe!”

Upon entering, the couple was greeted like a has-been rocker associated with a flashy new band. Many attendees wore pink and green, the colors of her sorority; others could be seen wearing Kamala Harris 2024 and Karma is Kamala T-shirts. The crowd cheered at the mention of Biden, but grew much louder when Harris’ name was mentioned.

The vice president devoted nearly her entire speech to praising her boss, calling him a human being, an American and the most extraordinary leader.

“I could talk all afternoon about the person I'm on stage with,” Harris said, sounding emotional.

Instead of standing over Biden's shoulder as she did when she introduced his running mate, Tim Walz, in Philadelphia last week, Harris walked off stage after opening for the president.

President Joe Biden during his first campaign appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz

At first, Biden spoke softly, mumbling about the cost of drugs. He seemed to stumble over his words at times. His biggest applause line might have focused on Harris: “She’ll make a hell of a president!”

But he quickly found his voice and his sense of humor.

“I’ve been in the Senate for 270 years,” Biden joked, as the crowd laughed. “I know I only look 40, but I’m a little older. For the longest time, I was too young because I was only 29 when I was elected, now I’m too old.”

It wasn't the only time he presented his age and health problems as a strength. The president seemed comfortable talking about cutting drug costs in front of scores of other seniors, even making a rare mention of an illness that nearly killed him in 1988.

A few years ago, I had two craniotomies because I had an aneurysm, he said. My bill, if I didn't have insurance, would be hundreds of thousands of dollars. Well, guess what? It matters. It matters whether I do it or not, if I didn't have insurance, I wouldn't be able to do anything for the rest of my life.

