Imran Khan files petition with IHC to stay proceedings in $190 million case





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has filed a petition seeking to stay the proceedings related to the ₹190 million reference and challenged the trial court's order dated August 12 before the Islamabad High Court.

Imran also asked the court to provide documents relating to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) April 2020 decision to close the ₹190 million case.

He claims that the investigator said that the approval for the closure of the case was given during the 343rd meeting of the NAB executive council.

The trial court, however, had rejected a request for a record of that board meeting. The decision to close the case was reportedly taken at a NAB board meeting in April 2020.

Imran's petition seeks to quash the accountability court's August 12 order, arguing that failure to produce the minutes of the NAB board meeting could have serious repercussions on his defence.

According to the applicant, the investigator admitted certain aspects of the 343rd meeting of the NAB Board of Directors during cross-examination.

It is essential that the minutes of this meeting be presented before the trial court.

The petition names as parties involved the Chairman of NAB, the Director General of NAB and the Attorney General.

In a related development, Imran's sisters Azma Khan and Aleema Khan have submitted an application to the Registrar's office regarding the remarks made by the Chief Justice regarding the ₹190 million case.

They urged the chief justice to recuse himself from cases involving Imran Khan and withdraw submissions related to the £190m wildlife case.

The sisters argue that the wildlife case is unrelated to the £190m case and that the chief justice's remarks could affect the conduct of the trial.

The ousted prime minister and others, including his wife Bushera Bibi, are accused of embezzling £190 million sent by the British NCA to the Pakistani government.

They are also accused of receiving undue benefits in the form of more than 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala in Sohawa to establish Al-Qadir University.

Later, Prime Minister Imran got approval for the deal with the UK crime agency from his cabinet on December 3, 2019, without disclosing the details of the confidential deal.

It was decided that the money would be handed over to the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon.

On May 9, Imran was arrested in connection with the case from the premises of the Islamabad High Court by dozens of Rangers personnel, triggering nationwide protests.

He was later released on bail in that case.

