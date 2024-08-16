Muhammad Yunus calls on PM Modi, assures protection of Hindus in Bangladesh





The interim government of Bangladesh is headed by Muhammad Yunus New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that he will protect and ensure the safety of Hindus and all minorities living in the country, the premier said in a message posted on X today. PM Modi said that the Chief Advisor to the Caretaker Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, called him and gave him this assurance. In his Independence Day speech yesterday, Prime Minister Modi had said he hoped that the situation in violence-hit Bangladesh would return to normalcy soon as 140 million Indians were concerned about the safety of Hindus and minorities in the neighbouring country. “I received a phone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus. We exchanged views on the current situation. We reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He has ensured the protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh,” Prime Minister Modi said in the message. I received a phone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. He exchanged views on the current situation. He reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all… Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2024 On Tuesday, Yunus addressed Bangladeshi Hindus during a visit to the Dhakeshwari temple in the capital Dhaka. He vowed to punish those who attacked minorities during the recent violence that followed the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Numerous reports were received from across Bangladesh, with images of attacks on Hindus and other minorities. Some reports showed temples being destroyed and men and women being attacked by mobs. The Indian Cultural Centre was destroyed and a number of institutions were vandalized, including the ISKCON temple. Opposition leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's remarks on the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh also found a non-partisan echo. Tharoor had said it was difficult for Indians to remain indifferent when all symbols of the country's friendship with Bangladesh were being attacked in their country. “It is extremely tragic that what was hailed as a democratic and people's revolution has degenerated into anarchy and violence targeting minorities and the Hindu minority… We in India must stand with the people of Bangladesh. But it is difficult for us to remain indifferent when every symbol of India's friendship with Bangladesh is under attack,” Tharoor told news agency ANI on Wednesday. Clashes broke out Tuesday between Bangladeshi soldiers and members of the Hindu minority who were protesting with posters of their families who disappeared in the violence. The protesters were outside the Jamuna State Guest House in Dhaka, where Mr Yunus currently resides. Hasina, 76, who ruled Bangladesh with an iron fist for 15 years, resigned as prime minister following massive protests that began as an agitation against a job quota system but escalated weeks later into a mass movement demanding her ouster. The controversial quota system set aside 30 percent of government jobs for the families of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's 1971 liberation war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/muhammad-yunus-assures-pm-modi-of-protection-of-hindus-in-bangladesh-6350542 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos