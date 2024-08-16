Does anyone even know what Donald Trump is talking about anymore?





Donald Trump has never been what you would call an eloquent man. He is not an orator. And yet the former president seems to be growing more incoherent by the day, as his latest press conference on Thursday underscored.

Speaking to reporters at his country club in Bedminister, New Jersey, Trump stood in front of a display of groceries—coffee, cereal, milk—for what was billed as a press conference on the economy, one of those topics his allies and advisers wish he would spend more time talking about. Instead, everyone got a series of diatribes on topics ranging from his anger at Kamala Harris for calling him and J.D. Vance weird, to bird graveyards under windmills, to his math-defying claim that more than 100% of the job gains under Joe Biden over the past year were attributed to immigrants.

It's a much higher number than that, Trump said, but the government has yet to catch up.

I haven't seen any Cheerios in a long time, he remarked at another point, saying he wanted to bring some back to [his] chalet and have fun.

What does this mean, exactly, you ask? Well, what does it all mean? Trump is not just inarticulate, trying in vain to express his thoughts and emotions with a vocabulary that seems limited to “beautiful,” “perfect,” and maybe thirty other words. He now improvises on riffs, becoming so self-referential and discursive that one has to leave a trail of breadcrumbs to find his way back to the original thought. Take Trump’s latest addition to his repertoire about Hannibal Lecter, the fictional cannibal of page and screen played by Anthony Hopkins: “He’d love to have you for dinner,” the former president said during a diatribe on immigration during his speech at the Republican National Convention last month. These are insane asylums. They’re emptying their insane asylums.

Is he conflating asylum-seeking migrants with mental hospitals of the kind that the great Hannibal Lecter was detained in? Probably. Does that make sense? Not really! For his supporters, understanding the story or at least acknowledging it reminds them that they are part of the MAGA crowd. But for anyone else, digressions about Hannibal Lecter or a montage of him dancing at the YMCA that played every night of his convention, and that Republicans in attendance couldn’t seem to get enough of, are surely incomprehensible.

Or are, as Harris says, profoundly bizarre. Indeed, her campaign has pounced on Trump, whoever it is, issuing a statement mocking his lies and delusions and releasing clips of his ravings at Bedminster, where he made even more headlines later Thursday by suggesting that the Presidential Medal of Freedom he awarded to donor Miriam Adelson was better than the Medal of Honor for valor in combat because those recipients are either in very bad shape from being shot so many times or they are dead. Trump is clearly hoping that by filming himself as much as possible, he can recoup the momentum he lost to Harris over the past month. Instead, he is helping to make the case against his own return to power, one bizarre tirade at a time. “I think we did very well,” Trump said at Bedminster on Thursday. Some of you will say, 'He was ranting and raving! I wasn't ranting and raving,' he added. 'I'm a very calm person, believe it or not.'

