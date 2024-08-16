Three MPs injured in brawl at Turkish parliament





Unlock Editors Digest for free

A debate over a jailed lawmaker turned violent in Turkey's parliament on Friday, leaving three lawmakers injured, exposing the depth of political resentment as President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's ruling party battles an emboldened opposition. A lawmaker from Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) charged at an opposition member speaking at the podium of the main parliament building in Ankara, sparking a skirmish that left blood on the floor, according to videos shared by several lawmakers and local media. Tensions in Turkey's political scene have escalated after the AKP suffered its worst defeat in local elections in March since Erdoan founded the party at the turn of the millennium. Its poll numbers have plummeted since the vote, with Turkey's political opposition taking advantage of a years-long economic crisis. The clash broke out in parliament on Friday after opposition lawmaker Ahmet K sharply criticized AKP lawmakers, telling them they had no dignity, local media reported. Alpay Zalan, an AKP lawmaker, then punched K, sparking a wider clash that left three lawmakers lightly injured. Parliament is where words are spoken. If blood starts to flow in parliament, what will the citizens do? Zgr zel, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, told local media. He added: “It's really very embarrassing.” The office of the chairman of the AKP delegation to parliament declined to comment, while Zalan's office could not be reached. The MPs attended a special session devoted to Can Atalay, who was sentenced in 2022 to 18 years in prison for his alleged role in the 2013 Gezi Park protests, one of the most serious popular uprisings against Erdoğan. Atalay has maintained his innocence. Atalay was elected as a member of parliament in the May 2023 general election and the Turkish Constitutional Court ruled that he should be released from prison because his continued detention violated his right to engage in political activities. However, late last year, Erdoan lashed out at the Constitutional Court, Turkey's top arbiter of human rights, while a separate appeals body called on prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into the ruling. Atalay remains in prison. The decision to ignore the Constitutional Court was sharply criticized by the Turkish opposition and was seen by many analysts as a sign of Erdoan's autocratic drift. The government has purged thousands of judges and prosecutors since the attempted coup against Erdoan in 2016. Opposition leader Zel previously called the appeals court's decision against the Constitutional Court an attempted judicial coup, saying that we will resist in the streets, we will resist in the squares, we will not give in to this anarchy. Tensions between government supporters and political opponents have often boiled over into violence. A fight broke out in parliament in June, for example, after the government arrested the mayor of a southeastern city, a member of a pro-Kurdish party, and appointed a man of its own to replace him. More broadly, the last football season, marred by violence, was seen by many analysts as a sign of unease within Turkish society. Additional reporting by Funja Gler

