Donald Trump raises $300,000 from sales of 'God Bless the USA' Bible





Former President Donald Trump's financial disclosures, released Thursday, show he made a lot of money promoting a Bible.

The financial disclosure statement says Trump earned $300,000 in royalty payments for “The Greenwood Bible.”

The Greenwood Bible is officially called “God Bless the USA Bible.” Its name comes from Lee Greenwood's song, a favorite of the Republican Party.

Greenwood also endorsed the Bible.

The Bible sells online for $59.99, excluding shipping and other fees. But copies of the “signature” edition bearing Trump's signature sell for a hefty $1,000 markup.

The “God Bless the USA” Bible has a few non-religious additions. This includes a text from the chorus of the song “God Bless the USA”, the United States Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

However, the website clarifies that the Bible is “not political” and “is not owned, operated or controlled by Donald J. Trump.”

Trump promoted the Bible in March via a post on Truth Social.

“Religion and Christianity are the two things that are most lacking in this country,” he said. “And I truly believe we need to bring them back.”

He added: “Every American needs a Bible in their home, and I have plenty; it's my favorite book.”

“Let's make America pray again,” was his last sentence.

In addition to Bible royalties, he also earned about $4.5 million from “Letters to Trump” royalty payments, according to the financial disclosure.

According to its merchandise website, “Letters to Trump” is a collection of “hand-picked letters between Donald J. Trump and world leaders, celebrities, athletes and business leaders.”

The royalties, however, stand in stark contrast to Trump's hefty legal bills from his numerous lawsuits.

According to the leaked information, he is said to have more than $100 million in debt resulting from three civil lawsuits filed in New York. Two of them are related to the sexual abuse case involving author E. Jean Carroll.

And a February Business Insider analysis found that in 2023, the former president spent more than $52 million on legal fees using donor funds.

The funds come from his Save America and Make America Great Again PACs.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider's requests for comment sent outside of normal business hours.

