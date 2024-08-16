Walking with Xi: Taking Kamala Harris's choice for China relations seriously

The Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim's Waltzes Does his long love affair with China allow him to criticize its government's mistreatment of its people while facilitating its mistreatment of ours?

From the Vice President Kamala HarrisThe Democratic presidential candidate chose Walz as his running mate, his relationship with the self-dubbed Middle Kingdom was the subject of a feverish, feverish, even fervent examination.

Communist China is very happy with @GovTimWalz's choice as Kamalas' VP, expressed the opinion Richard Grennell, Trump's former acting director of national intelligence, for example. No one is more pro-China than Marxist Walz.

According to up-and-coming Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Tim Walz owes the American people an explanation for his unusual 35-year relationship with communist China.

[A] A young American with a fondness for China who was also a part-time member of the U.S. military would have been a tempting recruiting target for Chinese intelligence, a former National Security Agency counterintelligence officer said. note.

The waltz is dangerouswarned James Hutton, Trump’s talented former Veterans Affairs official. The Minnesota governor will have to learn the truth about the vicious nature of Beijing’s dictatorship. Communist tyranny may not be a bad thing for Walz, but the rest of the world knows it.

What are the facts?

First of all, Waltz indeedwent to China to teach just after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

Back, he springs upNo matter how long I live, I will never be treated this well again. They gave me more gifts than I could take home.

He claimedThere was no anti-American sentiment, although informed students he then took to China to downplay their Americanness.

Waltz love that the totalitarian state had almost no crime.

He got married on the occasion of the Tiananmen anniversary, because he would not forget the date at that time honeymoon in china.

Walz now disagrees with this claim. China must necessarily be a conflictual relationship for America, says Chinese foreign minister. rushing towards inevitable confrontation and conflict unless America blinks.

Walz's ties to China are, in a word, weird.

That said, Walz admitted Tiananmen will always remain a bitter memory for the people, And remembers waking up on June 4 and seeing the news that the unthinkable had happened. recognized that the Chinese government had deceived and mistreated its people. He criticized the Chinese Communist Party on human rights, meeting with dissidents and working on bills criticizing Beijing over its treatment of its people and subject lands. In 2016, he recognized that he wanted the United States to trade with China, but with green, fair and human rights agreements.

Yet Walzs's criticism can seem like a great help with a little backbiting, a recognized CCP tactic. Caught Red-Handed: How America's Elites Are Getting Rich Helping China WinBeijing pragmatically accepts a certain level of public criticism from the elites it works with. [if they] implement key policies and actions that benefit the regime.

For example?

First, Walz accepted money from the Chinese government to influence Americans.

He and his wife started a company that took American students to China, which he recognized The Chinese government has subscribed.

The Waltzes program lasted until 2003and recently the governor estimated that he had made more than 30 trips to the country.

He admitted He was a pioneer in bringing in American students at the expense of the Chinese government. learn more about the chinese government.

Second, Walz supported Minnesota Sanctuary State status for illegal immigrants, part of the network of policies in favor of illegal immigrants that have recently made Chinese expatriates become the fastest growing group crossing our southern border illegally, Since 342 has 30,000 during the Biden-Harris administration up 8,671%.

Although many of these defectors fled China legally, Escape COVID-19 Repression and Totalitarian TyrannyCritics say this massive increase in the number of Chinese nationals is very likely understand insert military personnel, as many are military-age men with known ties to the CCP and the Chinese military. If you’re a bad guy who wants to infiltrate agents into the United States, the southern border is a pretty easy way to do it, according to an independent national security analyst agreed.Finally, before this push even begins, a 5.4 million Chinese nationals had already accumulated in America.

What is Walz doing in Minnesota about a Chinese presence in America that is about twice as large? the size of the US military? A big help with a little bad talk.

Third, Walz’s ties to China also raise questions about combating the egregious flow of fentanyl that is killing Americans. China’s role has largely shifted to supplying the cartels with raw materials for fentanyl, which the cartels produce and smuggle. As a result, the number of drug overdose deaths under the Biden-Harris administration is close to the number of U.S. deaths during World War II.

This crisis demands more than complain This requires pressuring China to deal with its chemical supply operations and using military force against China’s cross-border customers. Those like Walz who strongly disagree with the idea that our relationship with China should be adversarial may have more malleable intentions toward the Middle Kingdom.

Finally, let's take COVID-19 reparations. We now know that Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior CCP officials discussed coronavirus at a Politburo meeting on January 7, 2020, proving that he was aware of the possible pandemic early on.

Once Xis disease began to wreak havoc, President Donald Trump explicitly blamed China let it spread wondering why the CCP restricted travel to and within China, but allowed flights to continue to America and the rest of the world.

Today, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 7 millionand crazy China-style COVID-19 crackdowns have cost the United States alone more than $14 trillionShould Xi and his regime not pay anything for losses of such magnitude?

It's a question that probably doesn't occur to a vice president who, No matter how long he lives, he will never again be treated as well as he was in China. especially someone who, like Governor cracked down on COVID-19 so crazy he set up Soviet-style tip line.

As remarkably frank As Walz has faced the CCP's human rights abuses, taking the Chinese threat seriously may require someone who has not He received more Chinese gifts than he could bring home.

Christopher C. Hull, Ph.D., is president of Issue Management, a public relations firm that conducts outreach and advocacy on national security issues. He previously served as chief of staff to a member of the House of Representatives.