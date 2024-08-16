IHC questions why arrest warrant was issued on magic date of July 13





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) and his wife Bushra Bibi (L) arrive to appear before the Lahore High Court on May 15, 2023. AFP

ISLAMABAD: A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday heard the petition against the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana case. The petitioners’ counsel Salman Safdar told the bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar, that nothing had been provided except the summons notices from the NAB. The summons notice also did not clarify anything, he said.

The NAB prosecutor said that they had sent a second notice as a reminder but the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi did not cooperate in the investigation.

Justice Babar Sattar remarked, “How can a person in jail refuse to participate in the investigation?” This surprises me. The NAB prosecutor said that the accused was a former prime minister. Justice Babar Sattar replied, “It does not matter.” Justice Miangul Hassan asked why the arrest warrant was issued on the magical date of July 13. The reason is that if the NAB had not arrested him, he would have been out of jail, he said.

The judge recalled that the court had refused the arrest on the basis of numerous NAB summons. The first NAB summons is not correct, show the second one to the court, the judge said. How would you justify the arrest on the basis of a vague NAB summons, the judge asked, adding that the court can declare the arrest illegal today. The NAB prosecutor argued that all the reports related to the arrest warrant and the grounds for it are part of the record.

The court asked, “If NAB creates a new case on the basis of other gifts, what in law can stop it?” Justice Miangul Hassan pointed out that NAB had launched an investigation against someone on other gifts of Toshakhana. As per the list of the Cabinet Division, was any person who had deposited the gift to Toshakhana, the judge asked.

Justice Miangul Hasan said that due to non-cooperation of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the investigation, it was very difficult to decide the case. NAB has to prove its bona fides and that it is not being used. NAB has to prove that it is acting independently, Justice Miangul said.

How could NAB turn a blind eye to other more expensive gifts? How could NAB choose only this case? Did NAB determine the role of the cabinet secretary? NAB first separated one gift and made a file, now they are doing the rest, the judge observed. The cabinet secretary is the custodian of Toshakhana, the judge said, adding that if no one deposits the gifts, the cabinet secretary must take action. If someone takes gifts, he cannot be the prime suspect, the judge observed.

Why didn't NAB name cabinet secretary as prime suspect? The judge asked if NAB had issued an arrest warrant against the cabinet secretary.

The prosecutor said that NAB investigations related to other gifts were not completed. Justice Miangul Hassan asked whether NAB had completed investigation of all other accused in the case. NAB should make it clear that it has to defend the arrest of PTI founder, the judge said. Lawyer Salman Safdar said that PTI founder and Bushra Bibi have joined the NAB investigation.

The court directed the NAB investigator to visit Adiala Jail today or tomorrow and collect the responses to the questionnaire. The court adjourned the hearing till August 21.

