Former President Trump Also Shares His Economic Plans With VotersExBulletin





Republicans are pressing Trump to focus on policy issues rather than crowd sizes and personalities. At a rally in North Carolina and a news conference in New Jersey, he focused on the economy.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, is also using the week to focus on the economy.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Trump has been under pressure from Republicans to focus on policy issues rather than crowd sizes and personal attacks. Is that what he did at a rally in North Carolina and a lengthy news conference at his New Jersey golf club?

FADELExBulletin White House correspondent Franco Ordoez is here to answer that question. Good morning, Franco.

FRANCO ORDOEZ, BYLINE: Hello, Leila.

FADEL: Yesterday's press conference focused on inflation. What was Trump's message?

ORDOEZ: Yes, he brought out Froot Loops and Oreos to highlight food prices and inflation. He touted his plans to eliminate taxes on tips and Social Security benefits. He blamed Harris for food and gasoline prices. He called her proposal for a federal ban on price gouging on food “communist price controls.”

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: Kamala Harris is a radical liberal from California who broke the economy, broke the border and broke the world, frankly.

ORDOEZ: He spoke for almost an hour and a half, taking questions on topics like Israel, the assassination attempt, Harris's choice for vice president, Governor Tim Walz. And that was clearly part of Trump's effort to emphasize that he was taking questions, whereas Harris didn't hold a press conference. But I'll just point out that they limited the number of media organizations, and we, NPR, were not allowed in.

FADEL: “The world is ruined,” that's what Trump is accused of. Trump's message is dominated by personal attacks on Harris. But it's on politics that Republicans think they have the upper hand, especially on the economy. Is Trump sticking to this message?

ORDOEZ: I mean, yeah. I mean, allies like former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have urged him to stop the insults and stick to the script. Here's former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway speaking on Fox Business about this.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KELLYANNE CONWAY: President Trump's winning formula is very clear: less insults, more insight and that political contrast.

ORDOEZ: I will point out that yesterday, at least at the beginning of the press conference, he largely stuck to the script: food prices, inflation, credit card debt.

FADEL: So the beginning, how long did it last?

ORDOEZ: Yeah, I mean, he read the script for about 45 minutes before he answered questions. And then he really got off topic. I mean, he was asked about it, and he said he was angry.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: I think I have a right to attack her personally. I don't have a lot of respect for her. I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she's going to be a terrible president. And I think it's very important that we win. And whether the personal attacks are good or bad – I mean, she certainly attacks me personally. She even called me weird. He's weird.

ORDOEZ: I mean, clearly this strange label that the Democrats have attached to him has raised red flags.

FADEL: Yes. And he repeats again that Harris is not intelligent. She graduated from Howard, went to the University of San Francisco Law School, was a prosecutor and attorney general.

ORDOEZ: Yeah. I mean, while Republicans are telling him to tone down his personal attacks, I mean, he's saying he's the nominee, and he has to do it his way.

FADEL: Harris has really benefited from her late entry, and she should get a boost in public opinion at next week's Democratic National Convention, as candidates often do. What's Trump's challenge there?

ORDOEZ: I mean, it's really a race to define her. I mean, yes, she's vice president and a former senator from California. But outside of Washington and California, a lot of people don't know much about her. And Trump said this yesterday and emphasized that their strategy is to portray her as a California liberal. I mean, the campaign is working on that as well – the Harris campaign – which is, of course, why so many of our listeners are seeing all these ads about her being a prosecutor.

FADEL: That's true. And they also point out that Trump is a convicted felon.

ORDOEZ: Yeah. I mean, there's going to be so much attention on the Democratic convention – a lot of celebrities and former presidents. Trump allies tell me they're going to work very hard to steal as much of the spotlight as possible from Harris. Trump will be holding rallies. I mean, you can expect lots and lots of counterprogramming every day.

FADEL: This is White House correspondent Franco Ordoez. Thank you, Franco.

ORDOEZ: Thank you, Leila.

