General Faiz, an asset that was wasted, says Imran

RAWALPINDI: Days after former Pakistani Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army, former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the former intelligence chief continued negotiations with the Taliban for three years as he had good relations with them, adding that the former military man was an asset to the country but was being wasted. Responding to a question during an interview with reporters at Adiala Jail, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chairman said that while he was the prime minister, he did not want to remove Lt Gen Faiz from his post in the backdrop of regime change in Afghanistan.

At the time, General Faiz was in contact with the Afghan government and the Taliban, he said, adding that the former army officer had arranged his meeting with the then US envoy for the Afghanistan peace process, Zalmay Khalilzad, and Taliban representatives.

The PTI founder said he exchanged heated words with former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa over the issue of dismissal of former ISI chief, adding that Bajwa dismissed Faiz for the sake of his extension. “I repeatedly requested Bajwa not to dismiss Faiz, but in vain,” he added. General (R) Bajwa also toppled my government for the sake of his extension, he stressed, adding that he held Bajwa responsible for the rise in terrorism in the country.

Earlier, Geo News show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath had highlighted that the PTI founder had repeatedly admitted to making offers to General Bajwa, and even after the fall of his government, that he wanted General Bajwa to continue as the army chief till after the elections. The PTI founder has also admitted in the past that he wanted to retain the then ISI DG Faiz Hameed to protect his government from a no-confidence motion. But on Thursday, while speaking to reporters, the former prime minister distanced himself from the former ISI chief and said, “I have no connection with General (retd) Faiz. If the army wants to hold General Faiz accountable, it should do so,” Imran Khan said, asserting that it is an internal matter of the army.

The former prime minister welcomed the development and said it was good that the military had started the internal accountability process. He, however, urged the military to ensure that the accountability process was widespread.

Responding to a statement by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif that the former intelligence chief was involved in the May 9 riots, Khan demanded an investigation to determine whether the retired general was behind the violent protests. Khawaja Asif said General Bajwa had asked for an extension. “This is an endorsement of what I said,” he said.

He also claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had also sought to remove Faiz.

Speaking on Geo News, anchor Shahzeb Khanzada highlighted the contradictions in Imran Khan's various statements since his ouster from power regarding General Bajwa and General Faiz Hameed.

Shahzeb said that Imran now wanted to retain General Faiz as the ISI chief because of the situation in Afghanistan and his good relations with the Taliban. But, Shahzeb said, Imran had said in an interview in May 2022 that he wanted Faiz to stay in the ISI to counter the opposition's plan to topple his government through a no-confidence measure that he had come to know about in July 2021. Imran also admitted that he had spoken about it quite openly and had also said it in his cabinet meeting, Shahzeb added.

Shahzeb pointed out that today Imran Khan said that General Bajwa had caused the downfall of his government after failing to get an extension in his term, but the PTI founder himself admitted in a televised interview that he was ready to grant an extension to Bajwa if the opposition had made him such an offer. Imran had also reportedly suggested extending Bajwa's term till the elections for which, he admitted, a legal provision could be made.

