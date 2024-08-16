Six Books to Understand International Affairs [reading list]

The world we live in is complex and ever-changing. This year, India, Iran, the UK and the US, to name a few, are facing crucial elections, and many diplomatic relationships in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and beyond are at a crossroads.

Check out these headlines to better understand the state of geopolitics and the shift in power around the world.

In the last two years, India has achieved two major milestones. In 2022, it became the world’s fifth-largest economy, surpassing its former colonial country, the United Kingdom, and in April 2023, its population surpassed that of China, making it the world’s most populous country with over 1.4 billion citizens. All five permanent members of the UN Security Council, except China, have openly acknowledged the need to include India in their ranks.

In the unfinished questPaul looks at the history and future of India’s bid to become a great power. The book takes in the entirety of India’s modern history, from its independence in 1947 to the election of Nehru and beyond. Paul examines the techniques India adopted to develop both hard and soft powers that have made it such an important regional player in the context of the US-China rivalry. And finally, the book examines India’s persistently low human development indices—health, education, well-being, and life expectancy of its population—which Paul argues are the final challenge to the country’s attainment of true great power status.

Thirty-five years ago, the idea that China could ever challenge the United States economically, globally, and militarily was almost ridiculous. Today, China produces nearly 50 percent of the world’s major industrial goods and is the world’s largest producer of ships, high-speed trains, robots, computers, cell phones, tunnels, bridges, and highways. Last year, the U.S. government estimated that the Chinese military likely possessed 500 operational nuclear warheads and was on track to have more than 1,000 by 2030. How has China been able to grow so powerful in such a short time, and what has guided Beijing’s strategies to achieve this level of growth?

Arrived presents a model of China's growth that will be immediately recognizable to anyone with even a cursory knowledge of business. It lays out China's approach, which carefully and strategically selects the growth areas that will enable it to thrive. would not be China then adopted an incremental strategy, emulating the United States where possible, exploiting known weaknesses in American development strategies, and pursuing entrepreneurial actions through innovation. This model for understanding Chinese growth provides insights into how the United States can maintain its competitive advantage in this new era of great-power competition.

There is broad consensus across political spectrum that Asia must be at the heart of American foreign policy. But this worldview, first embodied in the Obama administration’s 2011 “pivot to Asia,” marks a radical departure from the entire history of American grand strategy. More than a decade later, we now have the perspective to assess it in depth.

In Lost decadeRobert Blackwill and Richard Fontaine, two prominent figures in American foreign policy, take a long-term view. Lost decade The book argues that for more than a decade, the United States has attempted, and failed, to focus its foreign policy on Asia. The authors argue that while the pivot to Asia has followed a seemingly simple strategic logic, it has raised more questions than it has answered. The book examines the attempted pivot in detail and shows that over the past few presidencies, policymakers have felt a growing urgency to prioritize Asia, even as they face a range of challenges and crises in many regions. How they have attempted to resolve these dilemmas and how they have allocated diplomatic, military, and economic resources tell us much about the appropriate conduct of U.S. foreign policy and grand strategy in the coming decades.

The battle to dominate the Middle East regional order from 2003 to the present has produced a more powerful Iran and a broader, deeply unstable region in which nominally pro-Western states have begun to readjust their relations with Washington by welcoming its main rivals: Russia and China.

Afshon Ostovar, like many, believes that the Middle East is currently at a critical juncture. We are all witnessing a new turning point in the region’s history. In Wars of Ambition, Ostovar presents a recent history of the region and the myriad parties that have vied for power since the dawn of the 21st century. The book offers a compelling account of the conflicting visions of the future, deftly integrating the goals and efforts of Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and China, all within the broader context of the decline of U.S. influence and the rise of Iran. It explores the evolution of the U.S.-Iran conflict and shows how the ideological struggle over the Middle East has become a microcosm of the larger geopolitical battle between those who support a U.S.-led world order and those who fiercely oppose it.

Xi Jinping came to power in China in the spring of 2013. In the decade since, we have witnessed a dramatic shift in China’s posture toward the rest of the world and a corresponding change in its domestic, economic, and foreign policies. With China abolishing term limits in 2018 and Xi set to lead the country indefinitely, a full understanding of his worldview and its long-term implications is essential to understanding our global future.

About Xi Jinping Xi Jinping, he says, has adopted a more Marxist approach to politics and economics, a radical departure from previous leaders. Kevin Rudd, former prime minister and foreign minister of Australia, explains how Xi Jinping has pushed the Chinese Communist Party further to the left, in a more statist direction. At the same time, Xi has pushed Chinese nationalism to the far right, which has shaped a much harder-line approach to the country's foreign policy.

We are in a decisive decade for tackling climate change, but great power competition is on the rise. Geoeconomic rivalries and territorial disputes over Ukraine and Taiwan seem more important than collective action against catastrophic climate change. Why do great powers seem to consistently prioritize competition and rivalry over transnational policies to address the greatest threat humanity has ever faced?

In the oceans, empires rise and fallGerard Toal, one of the world’s leading scholars of geopolitics, identifies geopolitics as the culprit. By examining its meaning, history, and leading thinkers, he exposes the geo-ecological foundations of geopolitics and the struggles for living space that it expresses. Toal makes a startling argument about what the conflict between Russia and Ukraine means for global hopes of halting climate change. The book makes the powerful claim that we will never be able to slow the catastrophic effects of global warming on a global scale, because the global competition for geopolitical power will always push states to prioritize access to carbon-based fuels, needed for economic growth, and security to compete with rival states.