Politics
Boris Johnson: After a week of strategic genius, Ukraine can finally end this war
The expression on Putin's face said it all: the sudden anger of a dictator when he hears the truth.
It was live on TV and the governor of the Kursk region was explaining what was really happening in Russian cities and villages. They were overwhelmed, Alexey Smirnoff said. The Ukrainians had already taken possession of lands 12 kilometers deep and 40 kilometers wide.
At this point, Putin's features undergo small visible convulsions, like those of a stroke victim, and he cuts the man off. It is up to the military to explain these details, the Russian president said, and to move the dialogue forward.
But Smirnoff made his point clearly. Putin's shame was evident to the whole world, and his humiliation intensified from that moment on Monday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin cuts a thunderous figure during a meeting with his officials on Monday.
Kursk Region Governor Alexei Smirnov reported the meeting live on television before Putin interrupted him.
When he launched his malicious and unfair attacks two years ago, he thought that Ukrainians would fold like napkins.
He thought his armored columns would fall on kyiv in a few days. He never imagined, in his worst nightmare, that one day Ukrainian tanks would roll into Russia; Or that they would conquer more territory in about a week—more than 1,000 square kilometers—than the Russians had done in a year. I never imagined that I would have to evacuate hundreds of thousands of Russians from their homes and pay $90 to each of the victims.
When Putin invaded Ukraine, he thought he would soon install a puppet government in kyiv. He then discovered that the Ukrainians had actually occupied 80 villages in Russia and established a military administration in the Russian town of Sudza.
As I write, the Ukrainian counterattack continues. For those of us who love Ukraine and those of us who long for Ukrainians to be free, these past few days have been joyous—the best news in a long time.
This flash in the Kursk region reminds us of the fundamental truth of the entire war: we have always underestimated the Ukrainians from the beginning. We have underestimated their gift of surprise, the way they have ruthlessly kept their latest plan secret.
We underestimated his courage, his willingness to do what people thought was impossible. And we have consistently underestimated his deep anger at the Russian aggressor: the deep desire that exists in the heart of Ukraine to expel Putin’s troops from every inch of Ukrainian soil. So can we finally stop laughing, get rid of the ridiculous Putin-phobia, and give Ukrainians the tools they actually need to do their job? And by that I mean proper authorization to use the tools we’ve already given you.
We all want this war to end; we all want to stop the bleeding, everywhere in the world. So let's stop the procrastination and the half-measures.
When it comes to UK support for the Ukrainians, it is time to stop beating around the bush around Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
We all understand why the Kursk operation was strategically brilliant. By seizing and then defending a part of Russian territory, the Ukrainians pose a serious strategic challenge to Putin.
He could let the insult pass without retaliation (impossible) or he would be forced to recover the main men of the villages, with waves of troops. What this war has shown so far is that claiming territory costs much more – in blood and arms – than defending it.
Therefore, Putin will probably have to move his troops elsewhere, and Ukrainians naturally hope that this will relieve pressure on Donbass.
Here, however, it is the Russians who are making spectacular progress: they are using huge glider bombs dropped to flatten Ukrainian positions.
Ukrainians cannot fight back or defend themselves adequately because we force them to fight with one hand tied behind their back.
The only way to stop the gliding bombs is to attack the air bases used by Russian planes; and the only way to access these bases is to use the Western equipment they already have. The Ukrainians have the ATACMS system from the United States and Storm Shadow from the United Kingdom.
What they don't have is the authorization they need to use these missiles against their torturers.
Why don't we do this? Why don't we give them the freedom to attack military installations in Russia? After all, the Russians have been causing indiscriminate massacres in Ukrainian cities (not to mention military bases) for more than two years.
We are told, as always, that we fear a “surge.” But the one who really fears an escalation is Putin. I have lost millions of soldiers; I have lost a lot of armor; Today, he is seriously overstretched. Now it is time for Ukraine’s friends, led by the United States and the United Kingdom, to act.
Boris Johnson warmly welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to kyiv in 2022, when he was British Prime Minister
During this conflict, we not only tended to underestimate the Ukrainians, but we were also too slow and lenient in coming to their aid. We always change our minds and recognize the need to arm the Ukrainians, but only after unreasonable delays and loss of human lives.
Remember, in 2022 we told the Poles that they could not give the Ukrainians Soviet-era MiG-29s. Well, the US even went so far as to arm the Ukrainians with F-16s. We were told that giving the Ukrainians the armor they needed on the battlefield would be “provocative” and “provocative.” Today, American, French and German tanks are participating in this Kursk operation and, of course, there is the British Challenger.
It was Britain's rivals who broke the embargo on tank shipments and encouraged other countries to follow their example, just as Britain's decision to supply anti-tank missiles to the NLAW encouraged other European countries to supply their own deadly weapons.
Now it is time for the UK to do the same: show leadership, show initiative in Storm Shadow and the rest of our friends and allies will do the same.
When Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Britain last month, Keir Starmer told him that he had received permission from the UK to use Storm Shadow against Russian bases, but that permission was revoked a few days later.
A strange newspaper article followed, claiming that Storm Shadow could only be used with “French” permission. I can assure readers that this is nonsense.
Yes, of course, it is always better – as Churchill said – to do something by mutual agreement with the Americans. But these are British weapons, paid for by British taxpayers, and we should have the courage to decide how to use them.
As my friend Ben Wallace never tires of saying, we should do more, like training more Ukrainian soldiers. But the most important thing now is to give the Ukrainians the necessary permits for the weapons they already have, to buy time and save lives.
With their heroism, Ukrainians have once again exploded the myth of Putin's invincibility. Once again, they have shown their Western supporters that they can and will win.
We are morally obliged to help them… and quickly.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ucodigital.com.ar/noticias/boris-johnson-despues-de-una-semana-de-brillantez-estrategica-ucrania-finalmente-puede-poner-fin-a-esta-guerra/37372/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- General brawl in Turkish parliament as pro-Erdogan MPs trade blows with opposition
- Boris Johnson: After a week of strategic genius, Ukraine can finally end this war
- Six Books to Understand International Affairs [reading list]
- PM Modi stresses need to de-escalate situation in call with Netanyahu
- Play begins in Cincinnati after rain | ATP Tour
- Donald Trump is losing his mind
- General Faiz, an asset that was wasted, says Imran
- Mizzou Football: Preseason, SEC and National CFB storylines to watch
- Arrests made in connection with the death of Matthew Perry. Hear the details
- 3.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California again near Lake Elsinore – Press Enterprise
- Former President Trump Also Shares His Economic Plans With VotersExBulletin
- UK property developer sues PwC over negligent tax advice