Boris Johnson: After a week of strategic genius, Ukraine can finally end this war

The expression on Putin's face said it all: the sudden anger of a dictator when he hears the truth.

It was live on TV and the governor of the Kursk region was explaining what was really happening in Russian cities and villages. They were overwhelmed, Alexey Smirnoff said. The Ukrainians had already taken possession of lands 12 kilometers deep and 40 kilometers wide.

At this point, Putin's features undergo small visible convulsions, like those of a stroke victim, and he cuts the man off. It is up to the military to explain these details, the Russian president said, and to move the dialogue forward.

But Smirnoff made his point clearly. Putin's shame was evident to the whole world, and his humiliation intensified from that moment on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin cuts a thunderous figure during a meeting with his officials on Monday.

Kursk Region Governor Alexei Smirnov reported the meeting live on television before Putin interrupted him.

When he launched his malicious and unfair attacks two years ago, he thought that Ukrainians would fold like napkins.

He thought his armored columns would fall on kyiv in a few days. He never imagined, in his worst nightmare, that one day Ukrainian tanks would roll into Russia; Or that they would conquer more territory in about a week—more than 1,000 square kilometers—than the Russians had done in a year. I never imagined that I would have to evacuate hundreds of thousands of Russians from their homes and pay $90 to each of the victims.

When Putin invaded Ukraine, he thought he would soon install a puppet government in kyiv. He then discovered that the Ukrainians had actually occupied 80 villages in Russia and established a military administration in the Russian town of Sudza.

As I write, the Ukrainian counterattack continues. For those of us who love Ukraine and those of us who long for Ukrainians to be free, these past few days have been joyous—the best news in a long time.

This flash in the Kursk region reminds us of the fundamental truth of the entire war: we have always underestimated the Ukrainians from the beginning. We have underestimated their gift of surprise, the way they have ruthlessly kept their latest plan secret.

We underestimated his courage, his willingness to do what people thought was impossible. And we have consistently underestimated his deep anger at the Russian aggressor: the deep desire that exists in the heart of Ukraine to expel Putin’s troops from every inch of Ukrainian soil. So can we finally stop laughing, get rid of the ridiculous Putin-phobia, and give Ukrainians the tools they actually need to do their job? And by that I mean proper authorization to use the tools we’ve already given you.

We all want this war to end; we all want to stop the bleeding, everywhere in the world. So let's stop the procrastination and the half-measures.

When it comes to UK support for the Ukrainians, it is time to stop beating around the bush around Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

We all understand why the Kursk operation was strategically brilliant. By seizing and then defending a part of Russian territory, the Ukrainians pose a serious strategic challenge to Putin.

He could let the insult pass without retaliation (impossible) or he would be forced to recover the main men of the villages, with waves of troops. What this war has shown so far is that claiming territory costs much more – in blood and arms – than defending it.

Therefore, Putin will probably have to move his troops elsewhere, and Ukrainians naturally hope that this will relieve pressure on Donbass.

Here, however, it is the Russians who are making spectacular progress: they are using huge glider bombs dropped to flatten Ukrainian positions.

Ukrainians cannot fight back or defend themselves adequately because we force them to fight with one hand tied behind their back.

The only way to stop the gliding bombs is to attack the air bases used by Russian planes; and the only way to access these bases is to use the Western equipment they already have. The Ukrainians have the ATACMS system from the United States and Storm Shadow from the United Kingdom.

What they don't have is the authorization they need to use these missiles against their torturers.

Why don't we do this? Why don't we give them the freedom to attack military installations in Russia? After all, the Russians have been causing indiscriminate massacres in Ukrainian cities (not to mention military bases) for more than two years.

We are told, as always, that we fear a “surge.” But the one who really fears an escalation is Putin. I have lost millions of soldiers; I have lost a lot of armor; Today, he is seriously overstretched. Now it is time for Ukraine’s friends, led by the United States and the United Kingdom, to act.

Boris Johnson warmly welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to kyiv in 2022, when he was British Prime Minister

During this conflict, we not only tended to underestimate the Ukrainians, but we were also too slow and lenient in coming to their aid. We always change our minds and recognize the need to arm the Ukrainians, but only after unreasonable delays and loss of human lives.

Remember, in 2022 we told the Poles that they could not give the Ukrainians Soviet-era MiG-29s. Well, the US even went so far as to arm the Ukrainians with F-16s. We were told that giving the Ukrainians the armor they needed on the battlefield would be “provocative” and “provocative.” Today, American, French and German tanks are participating in this Kursk operation and, of course, there is the British Challenger.

It was Britain's rivals who broke the embargo on tank shipments and encouraged other countries to follow their example, just as Britain's decision to supply anti-tank missiles to the NLAW encouraged other European countries to supply their own deadly weapons.

Now it is time for the UK to do the same: show leadership, show initiative in Storm Shadow and the rest of our friends and allies will do the same.

When Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Britain last month, Keir Starmer told him that he had received permission from the UK to use Storm Shadow against Russian bases, but that permission was revoked a few days later.

A strange newspaper article followed, claiming that Storm Shadow could only be used with “French” permission. I can assure readers that this is nonsense.

Yes, of course, it is always better – as Churchill said – to do something by mutual agreement with the Americans. But these are British weapons, paid for by British taxpayers, and we should have the courage to decide how to use them.

As my friend Ben Wallace never tires of saying, we should do more, like training more Ukrainian soldiers. But the most important thing now is to give the Ukrainians the necessary permits for the weapons they already have, to buy time and save lives.

With their heroism, Ukrainians have once again exploded the myth of Putin's invincibility. Once again, they have shown their Western supporters that they can and will win.

We are morally obliged to help them… and quickly.