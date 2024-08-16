General brawl in Turkish parliament as pro-Erdogan MPs trade blows with opposition





A mass brawl broke out in the Turkish parliament on Wednesday, with rival politicians trading blows in front of the speaker's lectern. The fight started when Ahmet Sik, a lawmaker from the Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), insulted members of the Justice and Home Affairs Party (AKP) led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country's president. His verbal attack, delivered from the podium, triggered a furious reaction from a group of AKP party MPs. They stormed the podium and one MP slapped Mr Sik and forced him to the ground. Mr Sik responded by throwing punches at rival lawmakers as a mass brawl broke out involving about 40 MPs. Bekir Bozdag, the deputy speaker of parliament, was forced to suspend the session for 15 minutes to restore order. The clash took place during an extraordinary parliamentary session called to discuss the status of Can Atalay, the TIP lawmaker serving an 18-year prison sentence for helping to overthrow the Turkish government. The TIP is a left-wing opposition party that strongly supports the rights of the Kurdish people, while the AK is Turkey's ruling party, led by Mr Erdogan. Mr Atalay, 48, was convicted in 2022 but was elected as a TIP MP last year while still in prison. His imprisonment has been described as a gross injustice by Amnesty International, which has called for his immediate release. In January 2024, parliament stripped Mr Atalay of his seat despite a ruling by the country's constitutional court that had blocked the move. Parliament is normally on summer recess until October 1, but opposition parties forced an extraordinary session to debate Mr Atalay's status. Expand your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/watch-mass-brawl-turkish-parliament-163855061.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos