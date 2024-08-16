Trump to resume outdoor rallies with bulletproof windows





The U.S. Secret Service is making arrangements for former President Donald Trump to resume his outdoor campaign rallies, a month after a gunman targeted him at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service plans to surround Trump's podium with bulletproof glass, according to two federal law enforcement officials.

While the measure is typically used to protect sitting presidents, the Secret Service made an exception after the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when the gunman shot Trump multiple times, grazing his ear before a Secret Service sniper killed him.

The plan was put into place by then-Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle immediately after the rally. The Secret Service routinely prepositions personnel across the country in key states so they can be near campaign rallies, allowing for faster transport of ballistic glass to events.

The secret service declined to comment on the announced plans.

Weeks after the shooting, Trump vowed to continue appearing at outdoor rallies and said the Secret Service had “agreed to significantly ramp up” its operations. The Secret Service had already been ramping up its security efforts around Trump — in fact, the Butler rally was the first event of the 2024 campaign where the agency’s highly trained snipers were deployed to secure a campaign event for the former president.

But the event was marred by security breaches, and in the wake of the Trump assassination attempt, Cheatle resigned. Acting Secret Service chief Ronald Rowe revealed that Secret Service snipers had no radio communication with local law enforcement that day. Instead, agents relied on text messaging, with local Butler County tactical teams texting Secret Service snipers two photos of Crooks at 5:45 p.m., about 26 minutes before the shots were fired.

The Department of Homeland Security is helping the Secret Service establish a committee to study the creation of a permanent uniform communications channel. This would allow the Secret Service, federal law enforcement officials and state and local law enforcement officials who assist the agency to communicate with each other by radio more easily, allowing law enforcement entities to communicate with each other, whereas they typically transmit messages on separate frequencies.

The group is still being formed, with help from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and will be led by Heather Fong, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ senior adviser for law enforcement and acting deputy secretary of the Office of State and Local Law Enforcement. Fong is also a former San Francisco police chief.

Rowe notably acknowledged that communication problems between law enforcement on July 13 delayed the transmission of crucial information to the Secret Service as local law enforcement pursued the shooter in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

Nicole Sganga is a CBS News reporter covering homeland security and justice.

