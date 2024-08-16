PTI chief Imran Khan hails army's 'internal accountability'





ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2024 06:37 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]August 16 (ANI): After distancing himself from the former intelligence chief following news of his court martial, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday hailed the “internal accountability” process initiated by the military and called for widespread action, Dawn reported. He was speaking to the media at Adiala Jail after a hearing in a ₹190 crore corruption case on Thursday. “If Faiz Hameed was involved, it should be investigated,” the PTI chief said, referring to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement on retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed’s alleged involvement in the May 9 protests, Dawn reported. Hameed was the chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency during Khan’s tenure as prime minister. In another development, two more officials of the Punjab Prisons Department have been arrested as part of the investigation to find the alleged facilitators of Khan’s imprisonment. Khan claimed that the May 9 protests began after his “illegal” arrest at the Islamabad High Court and demanded an investigation into the matter, while suggesting that those who ordered his arrest were responsible for the violent protests, Dawn reported. He also claimed that the arsonists could be identified through CCTV footage, which he said would exonerate him of all charges. The former prime minister further alleged that the May 9 protests were part of a “London plan” to topple his government and accused the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the IHC Chief Justice and the Chief Election Commissioner of being involved in the plot. He pointed out that the former Rawalpindi commissioner had also exposed rigging in the February 8 elections, as reported by Dawn. At the time of Khan’s ouster, Umar Atta Bandial was the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Justice Athar Minallah had not been elevated to the Supreme Court and was still heading the Islamabad High Court. Khan also claimed that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had conspired against the PTI government to extend its term and that he had removed Faiz Hameed as ISI chief at the behest of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, creating a rift between the Prime Minister’s Office and the army chief, Dawn reported. Khan said he wanted Hameed to retain his post because of his links to the Taliban regime, Dawn reported. After a former deputy superintendent was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly acting as a “messenger” for the jailed PTI chief, law enforcement authorities have taken two other officials into custody as part of their investigation. One of them is a retired deputy superintendent while the other is an assistant in the office of the deputy inspector general of prisons (Rawalpindi region). According to sources, the exact role of the assistant cannot be ascertained, Dawn reported. The sources said that the two nurses and three wardens who worked under the former deputy superintendent during his posting at Adiala Jail have also been included in the investigation. Meanwhile, the surveillance of the barracks where the PTI leader was lodged has been further stepped up and additional personnel have been deployed, Dawn reported. (ANI)

