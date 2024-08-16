Acting Governor of North Sumatra Agus Fatoni attends the plenary session to listen to President Joko Widodo's state address*





WHILE Acting Governor (Pj) of North Sumatra (Sumut) Agus Fatoni and the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) attended the plenary session of the North Sumatra Regional People's Representative Council (DPRD) to listen to the state speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in commemoration of the 79th anniversary of Hari of Indonesian Independence. This activity was held at the North Sumatra DRPD Plenary Meeting Room, Medan, North Sumatra, Friday (16/8/2024). At this meeting, Fatoni wore traditional clothes from Melayu Deli. Meanwhile, Provincial Regional Secretary (Sekda) Arief S Trinugroho wore traditional clothes from Simalungun and members of the North Sumatra DPRD also wore their respective traditional clothes. This meeting was opened by the Chairman of the North Sumatra DPRD, Sutarto, who then continued the agenda by listening to the State Address of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi at the Annual Session of the MPR RI and the Joint Session of the DPR and DPD RI virtually. In his speech, President Jokowi shared a number of achievements during his 10 years of leadership with Ma'ruf Amin as Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. “Thank God, in the last 10 years, we have been able to build a new foundation and a new civilization with Indonesia-centered development, building from the periphery, building from the villages, building from the most peripheral areas. So, to date, we have built 366 thousand kilometers of village roads, 1.9 million meters of village bridges, 2,700 kilometers of new toll roads, 6,000 kilometers of national roads, 50 new ports and airports, as well as 43 dams and 1.1 million hectares of new irrigation networks,” the president said. Then, the inflation rate is also controlled within the range of 2-3%. At the same time, the extreme poverty rate has also managed to decrease significantly from 6.1% previously to 0.8% in 2024. In addition, the stunting rate has also been successfully reduced from 37.2% previously to 21.5% in 2023, while unemployment from the previous 5.7% to 4.8% in 2024. Another success is in the technology and digitalization sector, namely the first time Indonesia has INA Digital, which is an integrated digitalization of government services aimed at accelerating and simplifying services for the community. Then, in the health sector, to protect economically disadvantaged communities, they can take advantage of the Healthy Indonesia Card (KIS), which is used by more than 92 million JKN participants every year throughout Indonesia. Meanwhile, in the education sector, the Smart Indonesia Card (KIP) has been used to educate more than 20 million students per year, from elementary school to high school/vocational school throughout Indonesia. President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin also apologized for all the ideals and hopes of the society that had not been realized until the end of this term. “We apologize. This is the best we can do for the Indonesian people, for the Indonesian nation and state,” the president said. Finally, to President-elect Prabowo Subianto, President Jokowi hopes to continue to relay the leadership and ideals of the Indonesian people from Sabang to Merauke and from Miangas to Rote Island.**(H20/DISKOMINFO SUMUT)

